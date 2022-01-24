Kai Sotto has most productive offensive game so far in Adelaide loss

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto's career high in scoring was a bright spot for the Adelaide 36ers as they fell against the Illawarra Hawks, 100-89, in Australia’s National Basketball League at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Monday.

Sotto went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line to finish with his best scoring output in an NBL game with 12 points of the bench.

He also grabbed five rebounds.

But it was not enough to help the 36ers win against the Hawks.

Illawarra used a third quarter barrage where they outscored Adelaide, 31-14, to put the game out of reach.

At halftime, Adelaide was within five points, 45-50.

But they could not sustain momentum against the No. 4 Hawks, who improved to 5-3 with the win.

Adelaide, meanwhile, fell to 3-5 and suffered their second straight loss.

Tyler Harvey paced the Hawks with 19 points.

Sotto and the 36ers hope to get back on the win column when they face the Tasmania Jackjumpers on Friday.