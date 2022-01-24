




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Philippines to field all-pro women volleyball squad in SEA Games
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 24, 2022 | 3:35pm





 
Philippines to field all-pro women volleyball squad in SEA Games
The Philippine Women's Volleyball Team in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia
File
 


MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation is sending its best team to the 31st Southeast Asian Games slated May 12-23 in Hanoi, Vietnam.


PNVF president Tats Suzara on Monday said the squad they are sending will now all come from the Premier Volleyball League as the college players who trained with the SEA Games-bound team most of last year could no longer join because of conflict of schedule.


The biennial meet will run smack into the UAAP where Kamille Cal, Michaela Belen and Ivy Lacsina of National U, Eya Laure, Imee Hernandez and Bernadette Pepito of University of Santo Tomas and Faith Nisperos of Ateneo are suiting up.


“No UAAP players in SEA Games lineup,” said Suzara. “Mostly, if not all, will be PVL players for the SEA Games team.”


Suzara did not mention the replacements but there is a chance that players like Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado from Creamline, Kat Tolentino of Choco Mucho, Kath Arado, Jasmine Nabor of Chery Tiggo and Kath Arado of PLDT could be among those reportedly being eyed for inclusion.


“We are still in a meeting now with the national team commission,” said Suzara.


Among the current members of the Philippine team are Kalei Mau, Abi Marano, Kim Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron and Dawn Macandili of F2 Logistics, Jaja Santiago, Dindin Santiago and Mylene Paat of Chery Tiggo, Deanna Wong of Choco Mucho and Jema Galanza of Creamline.


Valdez said she would answer the call.


“I’m game,” said Valdez in a recent online show hosted by Gretchen Ho.


 










 









PVL
SEA GAMES
VOLLEYBALL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest

 












Trending







Yuka Saso: I am a Filipino







Yuka Saso: I am a Filipino



By Jan Veran |
1 day ago 


“Whatever I represent, I am a Filipino,” stressed Saso after the third round of the Tournament of Champions in...








Sports
fbtw













Bucks' Allen suspended for hard foul on Bulls' Caruso







Bucks' Allen suspended for hard foul on Bulls' Caruso



7 hours ago 


Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended for one game for breaking the wrist of Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls...








Sports
fbtw













Kai Sotto wants no let-up in next Australian NBL game







Kai Sotto wants no let-up in next Australian NBL game



By John Bryan Ulanday |
1 day ago 


Adelaide goes on the road against Illawarra at 4:30 p.m. (Manila time) at the Win Entertainment Center with high hopes on...








Sports
fbtw













Philippines to field all-pro women volleyball squad in SEA Games







Philippines to field all-pro women volleyball squad in SEA Games



By Joey Villar |
1 hour ago  


The Philippine National Volleyball Federation is sending its best team to the 31st Southeast Asian Games slated May 12-23...








Sports
fbtw













Focus on 'Big Three' has cost tennis, says Kyrgios







Focus on 'Big Three' has cost tennis, says Kyrgios



6 hours ago 


Nick Kyrgios has claimed tennis has embraced Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the expense of other personalities...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









K.J. Choi hails Hideki Matsuyama after tying his record 8 PGA Tour wins







K.J. Choi hails Hideki Matsuyama after tying his record 8 PGA Tour wins



By Chuah Choo Chiang |
20 minutes ago 


When Hideki Matsuyama thumped a magnificent 3-wood approach from 276 yards and landed his ball inside three feet of the flag...

 






Sports
fbtw













Saso ends up 6th after a 73 as Kang takes crown







Saso ends up 6th after a 73 as Kang takes crown



By Jan Veran |
2 hours ago 


Yuka Saso pulled to within two behind an early charge in chilly conditions, but she cooled down with wobbly putting midway...








Sports
fbtw













Laguna begins PCAP All-Filipino Cup defense with win







Laguna begins PCAP All-Filipino Cup defense with win



By Rick Olivares |
7 hours ago 


It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Laguna Heroes against the Olongapo Team 7 but they still got the job done.








Sports
fbtw













Brady, Bucs out of NFL playoffs after Rams late show







Brady, Bucs out of NFL playoffs after Rams late show



7 hours ago 


Matt Gay kicked a last-gasp field goal as the Los Angeles Rams sent Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay...








Sports
fbtw













Kai, 36ers play road game vs Hawks







Kai, 36ers play road game vs Hawks



By John Bryan Ulanday |
17 hours ago 


Kai Sotto wants no let-up in a bid to contribute anew when the Adelaide 36ers shoot for a quick rebound against the Illawarra...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







 or sign in with