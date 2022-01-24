Philippines to field all-pro women volleyball squad in SEA Games

The Philippine Women's Volleyball Team in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation is sending its best team to the 31st Southeast Asian Games slated May 12-23 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

PNVF president Tats Suzara on Monday said the squad they are sending will now all come from the Premier Volleyball League as the college players who trained with the SEA Games-bound team most of last year could no longer join because of conflict of schedule.

The biennial meet will run smack into the UAAP where Kamille Cal, Michaela Belen and Ivy Lacsina of National U, Eya Laure, Imee Hernandez and Bernadette Pepito of University of Santo Tomas and Faith Nisperos of Ateneo are suiting up.

“No UAAP players in SEA Games lineup,” said Suzara. “Mostly, if not all, will be PVL players for the SEA Games team.”

Suzara did not mention the replacements but there is a chance that players like Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado from Creamline, Kat Tolentino of Choco Mucho, Kath Arado, Jasmine Nabor of Chery Tiggo and Kath Arado of PLDT could be among those reportedly being eyed for inclusion.

“We are still in a meeting now with the national team commission,” said Suzara.

Among the current members of the Philippine team are Kalei Mau, Abi Marano, Kim Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron and Dawn Macandili of F2 Logistics, Jaja Santiago, Dindin Santiago and Mylene Paat of Chery Tiggo, Deanna Wong of Choco Mucho and Jema Galanza of Creamline.

Valdez said she would answer the call.

“I’m game,” said Valdez in a recent online show hosted by Gretchen Ho.