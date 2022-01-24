




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Laguna begins PCAP All-Filipino Cup defense with win
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 24, 2022 | 10:10am





 
Laguna begins PCAP All-Filipino Cup defense with win
 


MANILA, Philippines – No Grandmasters. Well, it wasn’t smooth sailing for the Laguna Heroes against the Olongapo Team 7 but they still got the job done, 13-8, for their first win of the SMC-All-Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines this past weekend.


Minus an indisposed GM Banjo Barcenilla and GM John Paul Gomez, who has business matters to attend to, FM AJ Literatus took Board 1 duties while Vince Medina whose stock has risen greatly since the second conference of last season took Board 2.


However, they found their hands full against Olongapo’s FM Rustum Tolentino and Nelson Busa. The Team 7’s top-rated players collected five of six points available in both blitz and rapid play. 


Laguna’s Michaella Concio, the alternate to regular lady player Karen Enriquez, and senior player Efren Bagamasbad, stopped the bleeding as they held their part of the line winning both their respective blitz and rapid games. 


The Heroes took a comfortable 6-1 win in blitz chess that was enough to hold off a charge by Olongapo in rapid play. Richie Jocson’s two points and Apollo Agapay’s solitary point was enough to forge a 7-7 draw in rapid play. 


The Heroes are the defending SMC-All-Filipino Cup champions thus opened their account with a huge win as Barcenilla should return for their next fixture this coming Wednesday.


In other key matches on Opening Day last Saturday, the new-look Manila Indios Bravos turned back the hard-fighting Mindoro Tamaraws, 12-9, also for their first win.


Standout players for the Indios Bravos included NM Jerry Areque on Board 1, Jenny Mayor on the senior board and IM Chito Garma on Board 5 — all who won their blitz and rapid matches. 


For Mindoro, USNM Rainier Labay won both his games to lead the Tamaraws.


By day’s end, the returning Quezon City squad and Cagayan were one and two respectively in the north division because of total points won with 17.5 and 16.5, respectively.


 










 









CHESS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending



 


Latest














Trending







Yuka Saso: I am a Filipino







Yuka Saso: I am a Filipino



By Jan Veran |
17 hours ago 


“Whatever I represent, I am a Filipino,” stressed Saso after the third round of the Tournament of Champions in...








Sports
fbtw













Kai Sotto wants no let-up in next Australian NBL game







Kai Sotto wants no let-up in next Australian NBL game



By John Bryan Ulanday |
19 hours ago 


Adelaide goes on the road against Illawarra at 4:30 p.m. (Manila time) at the Win Entertainment Center with high hopes on...








Sports
fbtw













Bucks' Allen suspended for hard foul on Bulls' Caruso


 




Bucks' Allen suspended for hard foul on Bulls' Caruso



1 hour ago 


Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended for one game for breaking the wrist of Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls...








Sports
fbtw













Saso closes in with 68; Korda holds sway







Saso closes in with 68; Korda holds sway



By Jan Veran |
20 hours ago 

 
“My tee shots were pretty much consistent, and I putted good compared to the first two days. I think I have gotten used...








Sports
fbtw













Laguna begins PCAP All-Filipino Cup defense with win







Laguna begins PCAP All-Filipino Cup defense with win



By Rick Olivares |
1 hour ago 


It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Laguna Heroes against the Olongapo Team 7 but they still got the job done.








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Brady, Bucs out of NFL playoffs after Rams late show







Brady, Bucs out of NFL playoffs after Rams late show



1 hour ago 


Matt Gay kicked a last-gasp field goal as the Los Angeles Rams sent Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay...








Sports
fbtw













Magsayo wins world crown







Magsayo wins world crown



By Joaquin Henson |
11 hours ago 


It’s what he’d dreamed of since turning pro in 2013 and now, Mark Magsayo is the new WBC featherweight champ...








Sports
fbtw













Lady booters face giant task versus Matildas







Lady booters face giant task versus Matildas



By Olmin Leyba |
11 hours ago 


Ranged against world No. 11 Australia, underdog Philippines recognizes it will take a gargantuan effort today as it shoots...








Sports
fbtw













Saso fires four-under, moves up to solo fifth







Saso fires four-under, moves up to solo fifth



By Olmin Leyba |
11 hours ago 


Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso stayed within striking distance of the contenders with a four-under 68 in the third round of the $1.5...








Sports
fbtw













Kai, 36ers play road game vs Hawks







Kai, 36ers play road game vs Hawks



 By John Bryan Ulanday |
11 hours ago 


Kai Sotto wants no let-up in a bid to contribute anew when the Adelaide 36ers shoot for a quick rebound against the Illawarra...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with