Laguna begins PCAP All-Filipino Cup defense with win

MANILA, Philippines – No Grandmasters. Well, it wasn’t smooth sailing for the Laguna Heroes against the Olongapo Team 7 but they still got the job done, 13-8, for their first win of the SMC-All-Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines this past weekend.

Minus an indisposed GM Banjo Barcenilla and GM John Paul Gomez, who has business matters to attend to, FM AJ Literatus took Board 1 duties while Vince Medina whose stock has risen greatly since the second conference of last season took Board 2.

However, they found their hands full against Olongapo’s FM Rustum Tolentino and Nelson Busa. The Team 7’s top-rated players collected five of six points available in both blitz and rapid play.

Laguna’s Michaella Concio, the alternate to regular lady player Karen Enriquez, and senior player Efren Bagamasbad, stopped the bleeding as they held their part of the line winning both their respective blitz and rapid games.

The Heroes took a comfortable 6-1 win in blitz chess that was enough to hold off a charge by Olongapo in rapid play. Richie Jocson’s two points and Apollo Agapay’s solitary point was enough to forge a 7-7 draw in rapid play.

The Heroes are the defending SMC-All-Filipino Cup champions thus opened their account with a huge win as Barcenilla should return for their next fixture this coming Wednesday.

In other key matches on Opening Day last Saturday, the new-look Manila Indios Bravos turned back the hard-fighting Mindoro Tamaraws, 12-9, also for their first win.

Standout players for the Indios Bravos included NM Jerry Areque on Board 1, Jenny Mayor on the senior board and IM Chito Garma on Board 5 — all who won their blitz and rapid matches.

For Mindoro, USNM Rainier Labay won both his games to lead the Tamaraws.

By day’s end, the returning Quezon City squad and Cagayan were one and two respectively in the north division because of total points won with 17.5 and 16.5, respectively.