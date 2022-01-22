




















































 
























'Business as usual' for PWNFT against Stajcic's former team Australia
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 22, 2022 | 5:21pm





 
'Business as usual' for PWNFT against Stajcic's former team Australia
The Philippines, in high spirits after beating Thailand on Friday, face off against head coach Alen Stajcic's former team Australia on Monday
MANILA, Philippines — There has been much fanfare for Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic as a showdown with his former team Australia looms at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup on Monday.


But as far as his players are concerned, the fixture against the Matildas will be just like any other.



"I think it's pretty much business as usual going in," said PWNFT defender Katrina Guillou in a media availability on Saturday.


"Now we know where we need to be to just further our chances and the tournament and we can't really think past anything right now," she added.


The Philippines put themselves in an ideal situation ahead of the Australia clash, nabbing an upset win over Thailand on Friday, 1-0.


With their three points, the PWNFT boosted their chances of moving on to the knockout stages even with two more fixtures ahead of them.


But Guillou could still not underscore what a win against the Matildas will do to their campaign.


Being able to compete with the World No. 11-ranked team will already a big boost for the World No. 64 Philippines.


"Of course, for him, and I'm sure for everyone, if we can snag ourselves [a win], that's the best case scenario. But it's not going to be an easy match whatsoever," she said.


Australia recently asserted their dominance over their competitors in the tournament with an 18-0 whopping of Indonesia on Friday.


Guillou remains upbeat on the Philippines' skills, though, as they were able to show just how organized they could play against higher ranked teams.


"I think if we continue to back each other [up] on the field, then it'll prove to be difficult for anybody who we play against," she said.


Philippines-Australia kicks off Monday at 6 p.m., Manila time.


 










 









