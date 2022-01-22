




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Adelaide's Sotto gets quality minutes in Melbourne loss
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 22, 2022 | 4:23pm





 
Adelaide's Sotto gets quality minutes in Melbourne loss
Kai Sotto
Twitter / Adelaide 36ers
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto was able to play some quality minutes for the Adelaide 36ers in a 78-97 loss to top NBL team Melbourne United at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday.


After picking up a DNP against the Perth Wildcats on Tuesday, Sotto saw decent action off of the bench with more than 16 minutes of play.


He finished with six points off of an efficient 3-of-5 shooting clip. He also grabbed eight rebounds and a steal.


Overall, he was a respectable +7 in the +/- column.


However, the 36ers stumbled against United after giving up a 10-0 run to begin the fourth salvo.


After getting within eight, 64-72, at the end of the third period, Melbourne's scoring run left them in the dust.


Chris Goulding and Jo Lual-Acuil paced Melbourne in the win with 18 points each.


The 36ers thus fell to 3-4 and are currently 7th in the NBL standings.


Melbourne, for their part, are atop the field with a 7-2 slate.


 










 









BASKETBALL
KAI SOTTO
NBL

















Philstar




















 




    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Stajcic lauds Filipinas' 'exceptional' defensive effort vs Thailand







Stajcic lauds Filipinas' 'exceptional' defensive effort vs Thailand



By Luisa Morales |
8 hours ago 


Consistently putting out fires and stopping the Thailand offense on their tracks for the whole 90 minutes, head coach Alen...








Sports
fbtw













New York native Alvarado puts on show vs Knicks at MSG







New York native Alvarado puts on show vs Knicks at MSG



By Alder Almo |
7 hours ago 


An undrafted rookie guard who earned a two-way contract, Alvarado lived his dream when he sparked the New Orleans Pelicans’...








Sports
fbtw













Believing in Magsayo




By Bill Velasco |
January 22, 2022 - 12:00am 


Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo is finally fighting for a world championship.








Sports
fbtw













LeBron, Lakers turn back Magic to return to 500







LeBron, Lakers turn back Magic to return to 500



By Luisa Morales |
6 hours ago 


After trailing 54-62 at the half, the Lakers clamped down on defense to avoid the upset axe against the cellar dwellers.








Sports
fbtw













Saso's fiery start fizzles out, falls to T-7th with 70







Saso's fiery start fizzles out, falls to T-7th with 70



By Jan Veran |
5 hours ago 


The ICTSI-backed Saso, who launched her campaign as a full-time LPGA member with a 68 Thursday (Friday, Manila time) and trailed...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Delos Santos back in hunt at Singapore Open with 68







Delos Santos back in hunt at Singapore Open with 68



By Jan Veran |
1 hour ago 


Delos Santos also nurtured hopes for a career breakthrough, producing brilliant recoveries after hitting just half of the...








Sports
fbtw













Nets nip Spurs to reclaim East top spot







Nets nip Spurs to reclaim East top spot



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


James Harden had a monster triple-double of 37 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds to pace the Nets to their second win in...








Sports
fbtw













Jenelyn Olsim back in action vs Jihin Radzuan in February







Jenelyn Olsim back in action vs Jihin Radzuan in February



By Luisa Morales |
7 hours ago 


Olsim and Radzuan were initially meant ot fight as an alternate bout for the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix in ONE:...








Sports
fbtw













Laguna Heroes eye back-to-back titles in PCAP All-Filipino Cup







Laguna Heroes eye back-to-back titles in PCAP All-Filipino Cup



By Rick Olivares |
8 hours ago 


The Laguna Heroes open the 2022 SMC-All-Filipino Cup tonight, January 22, against the Olongapo Rainbow 7 team of FM Rustum...








Sports
fbtw













Zverev powers way to last 16







Zverev powers way to last 16



18 hours ago 


World No. 3 Alexander Zverev powered his way into the last 16 of the Australian Open with a superb serving display against...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN





 

or sign in with