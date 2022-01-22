Adelaide's Sotto gets quality minutes in Melbourne loss

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto was able to play some quality minutes for the Adelaide 36ers in a 78-97 loss to top NBL team Melbourne United at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday.

After picking up a DNP against the Perth Wildcats on Tuesday, Sotto saw decent action off of the bench with more than 16 minutes of play.

He finished with six points off of an efficient 3-of-5 shooting clip. He also grabbed eight rebounds and a steal.

Overall, he was a respectable +7 in the +/- column.

However, the 36ers stumbled against United after giving up a 10-0 run to begin the fourth salvo.

After getting within eight, 64-72, at the end of the third period, Melbourne's scoring run left them in the dust.

Chris Goulding and Jo Lual-Acuil paced Melbourne in the win with 18 points each.

The 36ers thus fell to 3-4 and are currently 7th in the NBL standings.

Melbourne, for their part, are atop the field with a 7-2 slate.