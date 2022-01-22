




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Nets nip Spurs to reclaim East top spot
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 22, 2022 | 1:49pm





 
Nets nip Spurs to reclaim East top spot
James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets drives on Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at AT&T Center on Jan. 21, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
Ronald Cortes / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Brooklyn Nets are back on top of the Eastern Conference standings after a 117-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center in Texas on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).


James Harden had a monster triple-double of 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to pace the Nets to their second win in a row.



The Nets pulled away in the fourth salvo, after a seesaw game in the first three quarters.


After 12 deadlocks and 16 lead changes, the Nets outscored San Antonio, 38-28, to finally pull away.


Brooklyn is now half a game ahead of erstwhile East No. 1 Chicago Bulls.


The Bulls lost their game on Friday (Saturday in Manila), falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in a close game, 90-94.


Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks at Fiserv Forum with a double-double of 30 points and 12 rebounds.


Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz bounced back with a win over the Detroit Pistons at Vivint Arena, 111-101.


Still without Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz leaned on Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic on offense.


Gobert and Bogdanovic chipped in 24 and 23 points, respectively.


It was a season-high in scoring for Gobert.


Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson, meanwhile, added 20 points off of the bench.


In the other games, the Memphis Grizzlies outbattled the Denver Nuggets on the road, 122-118.


Ja Morant continues his fine play for the season with a 38-point outburst.


For their part, the Golden State Warriors barged back into the win column with a close shave win over the Houston Rockets, 105-103.


Steph Curry hit a step back jumper at the buzzer to improve their record on the current homestand, 2-1.


Curry finished with 22 points as he was without the services of both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.


 










 









BASKETBALL
NBA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Stajcic lauds Filipinas' 'exceptional' defensive effort vs Thailand







Stajcic lauds Filipinas' 'exceptional' defensive effort vs Thailand



By Luisa Morales |
5 hours ago 


Consistently putting out fires and stopping the Thailand offense on their tracks for the whole 90 minutes, head coach Alen...

 






Sports
fbtw













New York native Alvarado puts on show vs Knicks at MSG







New York native Alvarado puts on show vs Knicks at MSG



By Alder Almo |
4 hours ago 


An undrafted rookie guard who earned a two-way contract, Alvarado lived his dream when he sparked the New Orleans Pelicans’...








Sports
fbtw













Believing in Magsayo




By Bill Velasco |
January 22, 2022 - 12:00am 


Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo is finally fighting for a world championship.








Sports
fbtw













Filipinas take breakthrough win vs Thais in AFC Women's Asian Cup







Filipinas take breakthrough win vs Thais in AFC Women's Asian Cup



By Luisa Morales |
16 hours ago 


Chandler McDaniel, in just her second tournament for the PWNFT, scored the lone goal of the match in the 81st minute as Thai...








Sports
fbtw













Magsayo ready for Russell


 




Magsayo ready for Russell



By Joaquin Henson |
14 hours ago 


Mark Magsayo’s dream of fighting for the world title comes true at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City,...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Saso's fiery start fizzles out, falls to T-7th with 70







Saso's fiery start fizzles out, falls to T-7th with 70



By Jan Veran |
 2 hours ago 


The ICTSI-backed Saso, who launched her campaign as a full-time LPGA member with a 68 Thursday (Friday, Manila time) and trailed...








Sports
fbtw













LeBron, Lakers turn back Magic to return to 500







LeBron, Lakers turn back Magic to return to 500



By Luisa Morales |
3 hours ago 


After trailing 54-62 at the half, the Lakers clamped down on defense to avoid the upset axe against the cellar dwellers.








Sports
fbtw













Jenelyn Olsim back in action vs Jihin Radzuan in February







Jenelyn Olsim back in action vs Jihin Radzuan in February



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


Olsim and Radzuan were initially meant ot fight as an alternate bout for the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix in ONE:...








Sports
fbtw













Laguna Heroes eye back-to-back titles in PCAP All-Filipino Cup







Laguna Heroes eye back-to-back titles in PCAP All-Filipino Cup



By Rick Olivares |
5 hours ago 


The Laguna Heroes open the 2022 SMC-All-Filipino Cup tonight, January 22, against the Olongapo Rainbow 7 team of FM Rustum...








Sports
fbtw













Zverev powers way to last 16







Zverev powers way to last 16



14 hours ago 


World No. 3 Alexander Zverev powered his way into the last 16 of the Australian Open with a superb serving display against...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with