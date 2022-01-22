Jenelyn Olsim back in action vs Jihin Radzuan in February

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim will return to action in ONE Championship with a clash against Malaysia's Jihin Radzuan in ONE: Bad Blood on February 11.

A reliable source from ONE Championship confirmed the news to Philstar.com on Friday.

Olsim and Radzuan were initially meant to fight as an alternate bout for the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix in ONE: NextGen II last November.

But Olsim moved up to face Ritu Phogat in the semifinals of the Grand Prix after Itsuki Hirata was unable to fight.

Incidentally, Hirata was also supposed to be Radzuan's opponent in ONE: Bad Blood but had to pull out due to injuries anew.

The Filipina fighter will look to get back to her winning ways after taking her first loss against Phogat.

Bibiano Fernandes' ONE Bantamweight World Championship title defense against John Lineker headlines the card in Singapore as the main event.