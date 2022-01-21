




















































 
























Beloved game Kingdom Hearts turns 20, set for release on Switch
 


Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 6:11pm





 
MANILA, Philippines — Square Enix's popular title Kingdom Hearts is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary this coming March and will finally make its debut on Nintendo Switch.


The long-running RPG game combines the worlds of Disney, Final Fantasy and other Square Enix titles together to help Sora in the battle against the main villain, Xehanort.


To mark its 20th anniversary, Square Enix has announced a special event taking place on April 10 that will include a mini-concert, a Q&A with the game developers, an exhibition, and other events that will be announced at a later date.




Besides the plans for the upcoming anniversary, Square Enix also announced that the Kingdom Hearts games will be available to play on Nintendo Switch via cloud starting February 10. Those who avail of the Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC package, or the entire collection, Kingdom Hearts Intergrum Masterpiece, will get an exclusive new Advent Red Keyblade




Last February 2021, Kingdom Hearts made its PC debut via the Epic Games Store. With its release on Nintendo Switch, Kingdom Hearts is now available in all major gaming consoles (PlayStation, XBOX, PC, and Switch).


 










 









