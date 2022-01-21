Beloved game Kingdom Hearts turns 20, set for release on Switch

MANILA, Philippines — Square Enix's popular title Kingdom Hearts is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary this coming March and will finally make its debut on Nintendo Switch.

The long-running RPG game combines the worlds of Disney, Final Fantasy and other Square Enix titles together to help Sora in the battle against the main villain, Xehanort.

To mark its 20th anniversary, Square Enix has announced a special event taking place on April 10 that will include a mini-concert, a Q&A with the game developers, an exhibition, and other events that will be announced at a later date.

On April 10th we're hosting a Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event in Tokyo!



We'll kick off the 20th anniversary celebrations with a mini concert, a chat and Q&A with the development team, an exhibition and much more. A video of the event will be made available at a later date. pic.twitter.com/gNLAs2waV6 — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 18, 2022

Besides the plans for the upcoming anniversary, Square Enix also announced that the Kingdom Hearts games will be available to play on Nintendo Switch via cloud starting February 10. Those who avail of the Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC package, or the entire collection, Kingdom Hearts Intergrum Masterpiece, will get an exclusive new Advent Red Keyblade

Grab Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) either standalone or as part of the all-in-one Kingdom Hearts Intergrum Masterpiece on Nintendo Switch to receive the new Advent Red Keyblade to wield in the game! pic.twitter.com/zxzguGbMTZ — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 18, 2022

Last February 2021, Kingdom Hearts made its PC debut via the Epic Games Store. With its release on Nintendo Switch, Kingdom Hearts is now available in all major gaming consoles (PlayStation, XBOX, PC, and Switch).