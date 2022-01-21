




















































 
























Huey, partner ousted by home bets in Australia Open doubles; Fil-Aussie Cabrera out too
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 3:15pm





 
Treat Huey in 2016
AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — National team mainstay Treat Huey and Indonesian partner Christopher Rungkat ended their 2022 Australian Open men's doubles campaign on Friday after losing to home bets Dane Sweeny and Li Tu in Round 2.


Despite reaching set point first in the opening set, Huey and Rungkat suffered a straight sets loss, 6(6)-7, 4-6.


Huey and Rungkat looked poised to take the advantage when they led in the first set, 5-3.


But Sweeney and Tu made a run to win three games in a row to flip the script, 6-5.


While Huey and Rungkat were able to stave them off by holding their serve in Game 12, they suffered a meltdown in tiebreak.


They squandered a 6-3 lead where they had three set points as they were blanked, 8-6.


The Asian pair then lost all momentum as Sweeney and Tu jumped to a 4-0 lead in Set 2.


While Huey and Rungkat tried to come back and cut the set lead to just one game, 4-5, Sweeny and Tu held their serve in Game 10 to take the victory.


Meanwhile, Fil-Aussie Lizette Cabrera also finished her Australian Open women's doubles campaign as she was ousted in Round 2.


Cabrera and partner Priscilla Hon lost to Japanese duo Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama, 3-6, 2-6, also on Friday.


 










 









