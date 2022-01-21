ONE newcomer Loman seeks another top opponent for next fight

MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay's Stephen Loman wants to accelerate his meteoric rise in ONE Championship even further after making his debut in the ONE Athlete Rankings in the bantamweight division earlier this week.

Loman, a former champion in Bahrain-based promotion Brave CF, recently soared to No. 3 in the ONE bantamweight rankings after only one fight in the promotion as he dominated erstwhile No. 3 contender Yusup Saadulaev last December.

Now Loman wants a crack at another contender — No. 2 Kwon Won Il — with his win over Saadulaev well in the rear view mirror.

"I think Kwon Won will be a good match for me," Loman said, aware that rising in the rankings may put him well in the title picture after ONE: Bad Blood's clash against reigning champion Bibiano Fernandes and top-ranked contender John Lineker.

"Expect from me that I will give my everything to stay on the ladder and climb my way up to fight for the title at the soonest," he added.

Loman put ONE Championship on notice with his debut fight as he battered Saadulaev with a first round TKO.

After he had dominated the competition in Brave as their longest reigning champion, the Team Lakay fighter hopes to do the same in ONE Championship.

Loman is stablemates with former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon in the Baguio-based gym.