Azkals' Marañon, de Murga join Malaysian football champs JDT

Bienvenido Marañon (L) and Carli de Murga both signed with Malaysian football club Johor Darul Ta'zim

MANILA, Philippines — Malaysian football champion club Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) got injected with Philippine Azkals power as they announced the signing of two national team members.

After weeks of speculation, Azkals naturalized player Bienvenido Marañon and Spanish-born Filipino Carli de Murga were officially announced as the club's newest members on Thursday.

The duo, who were previously teammates in Ceres-Negros FC/United City, reinforce JDT, which is looking to extend its dominance in Malaysia's top-flight football league Malaysia Super League.

The Southern Tigers are on an eight-year run as champions in the league.

Marañon heads to JDT after years with Ceres-Negros/United Citywhere he played 85 games, scoring 65 goals and bagging 24 assists.

Meanwhile, de Murga transfers from another Malaysian club, Terengganu.

There, de Murga made 22 appearances as his team finished fourth in the Malaysia Super League and reached the semifinals in the Malaysia Cup.