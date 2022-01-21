




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
New skipper hopes to lead Team Philippines to success in AFC Women's Asian Cup
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 10:05am





 
New skipper hopes to lead Team Philippines to success in AFC Women's Asian Cup
Tahnai Annis will be taking over the captain's armband for the crucial 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India
AFC
 


MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team skipper Tahnai Annis is taking on the role of leader with stride as the squad begins their 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign in India on Friday.


Tipped to wear the captain's armband after veteran goalkeeper Inna Palacios, Annis feels determined to fulfill her duties.



"I welcome this leadership [role] and definitely feel very honored for the position," Annis said during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.


"[I'm] empowered by my team to want me in this role," she added.


All three group stage games are crucial for the Philippines if they want to get to the knockout stages where five slots to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup are at stake.


First on their plate is Thailand tonight before taking on Australia and Indonesia on Monday and Thursday, respectively.


Despite the high stakes and pressure, the 32-year-old booter remains calm as she puts trust in her team.


"I'm prepared to do [this] and happy to lead this team hopefully to being successful here," she said.


The Philippines goes up against Thailand as the underdogs with a 0-12 head-to-head record against the Southeast Asian powerhouse.


 










 









AFC ASIAN CUP
FOOTBALL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Early citizenship switch a must for Yuka Saso







Early citizenship switch a must for Yuka Saso



By Jan Veran |
19 hours ago 


To steer clear of any possible legal imbroglios that may arise in the wake of the latest reported revision to Japan’s...








Sports
fbtw













Creamline banks on intact lineup unlike PVL rivals







Creamline banks on intact lineup unlike PVL rivals



By Luisa Morales |
2 days ago 


The Creamline Cool Smashers are taking a different route in the Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) offseason compared to their...








Sports
fbtw













 Mika Reyes joins rebooted PLDT lineup for PVL







Mika Reyes joins rebooted PLDT lineup for PVL



By Joey Villar |
21 hours ago 


PLDT has added star middle blocker Mika Reyes to its rebooted roster as it gears up for the 2022 Premier Volleyball League...








Sports
fbtw













Pacers turn back struggling Lakers; Nuggets outlast Clippers in OT







Pacers turn back struggling Lakers; Nuggets outlast Clippers in OT



By Luisa Morales |
21 hours ago 


The Pacers leaned on Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis' combined 50 points to send the Lakers to their fourth loss in five...








Sports
fbtw













PBA to adjust sked for EASL




January 21, 2022 - 12:00am 


The PBA is ready to adjust its 47th season schedule for teams set to represent the group in the East Asia Super League.








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Azkals' Mara&ntilde;on, de Murga join Malaysian football champs JDT







Azkals' Marañon, de Murga join Malaysian football champs JDT



By Luisa Morales |
24 minutes ago 


Malaysian football champion club Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) got injected with Philippine Azkals power as they announced the...








Sports
fbtw













Caloocan-San Juan top-bills PCAP All-Filipino Cup opener







Caloocan-San Juan top-bills PCAP All-Filipino Cup opener



By Rick Olivares |
1 hour ago 


While many teams in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines tinkered with their lineups, such is not the case...








Sports
fbtw













NBA fines Nets assistant for deflecting opponents' pass in game







NBA fines Nets assistant for deflecting opponents' pass in game



1 hour ago 


The NBA has fined Brooklyn assistant coach David Vanterpool $10,000 for deflecting a Washington Wizards pass in the fourth...








Sports
fbtw













New skipper hopes to lead Team Philippines to success in AFC Women's Asian Cup







New skipper hopes to lead Team Philippines to success in AFC Women's Asian Cup



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


Tipped to wear the captain's armband after veteran goalkeeper Inna Palacios, Annis feels determined to fulfill her dutie...








Sports
fbtw













'A huge deal': Bustamante underscores impact of W Series pre-season test







'A huge deal': Bustamante underscores impact of W Series pre-season test



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


Chosen as one of 14 drivers to test Formula 4 machinery ahead of the W Series season, Bustamante has the rare chance to compete...








Sports
fbtw









 
Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with