New skipper hopes to lead Team Philippines to success in AFC Women's Asian Cup

Tahnai Annis will be taking over the captain's armband for the crucial 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team skipper Tahnai Annis is taking on the role of leader with stride as the squad begins their 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign in India on Friday.

Tipped to wear the captain's armband after veteran goalkeeper Inna Palacios, Annis feels determined to fulfill her duties.

"I welcome this leadership [role] and definitely feel very honored for the position," Annis said during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"[I'm] empowered by my team to want me in this role," she added.

All three group stage games are crucial for the Philippines if they want to get to the knockout stages where five slots to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup are at stake.

First on their plate is Thailand tonight before taking on Australia and Indonesia on Monday and Thursday, respectively.

Despite the high stakes and pressure, the 32-year-old booter remains calm as she puts trust in her team.

"I'm prepared to do [this] and happy to lead this team hopefully to being successful here," she said.

The Philippines goes up against Thailand as the underdogs with a 0-12 head-to-head record against the Southeast Asian powerhouse.