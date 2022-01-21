




















































 
























'A huge deal': Bustamante underscores impact of W Series pre-season test
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 9:36am





 
'A huge deal': Bustamante underscores impact of W Series pre-season test
Bianca Bustamante is the sole Asian to do a pre-season test for the W Series happening at the end of January in Arizona
Facebook / Bianca Bustamante
 


MANILA, Philippines — Filipino teen Bianca Bustamante talked about the importance of her upcoming pre-season test with W Series to her budding racing career.


Chosen as one of 14 drivers to test Formula 4 machinery ahead of the W Series season, Bustamante has the rare chance to compete for one of the 20 driver seats in top-flight women's racing.



"[Racing has] been my whole life ever since I was young and I just revolved my whole world around it and to reach my goal, it is of course will always be Formula 1, but W Series is a huge stepping stone," Bustamante said on CNN Philippines' New Day on Friday.


"It's a big leap and to be there representing the Philippines, to be there, it's a huge deal," she added.


The W Series is a support race to racing's top competition Formula 1 as drivers compete during the same weekend of selected Grand Prixs in the F1 season.


Nabbing a seat in W Series will provide a huge boost for Bustamante, 17, to get on the radar on racing teams not just in F1, but also in the lower tier F2, F3, and F4.


While the impact of getting to race in W Series is no doubt a huge opportunity, Bustamante remains thankful just for the chance to continue doing what she loves.


At the end of the day, the teen racing sensation gets pure joy from the thrill of the race track.


"I mean, the main goal with racing is just to race all the time, you know, to have this sport for the rest of my life and I do wish that I can make it my career," Bustamante said.


The W Series pre-season test unfurls on January 31 and will last until February 4 at the Inde Motorsports Ranch in Arizona.


 










 

















 






 

 






































