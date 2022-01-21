PBA to adjust sked for EASL

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is ready to adjust its 47th season schedule for teams set to represent the group in the East Asia Super League (EASL).

Commissioner Willie Marcial said there’s an agreement within the PBA board about tweaking the playing dates of the two teams seeing action in the home-and-away tournament once the meet kicks off on the second week of October.

Marcial added he had a recent talk with EASL co-founder and CEO Matt Beyer, who provided him already with the playing calendar for the five-month long meet.

“Nagbigay na sila ng schedule. Oct. 12 away, and Oct. 19 home. Ang alam ko ang kalaban natin either Japan or Korea,” said the PBA commissioner.

Similar games will be held on November as each of the eight participating teams are scheduled to play three games at home and three games on the road.