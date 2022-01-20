




















































 
























Alex Eala 'putting much more attention' on singles game, says coach
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 20, 2022 | 3:02pm





 
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is expending added energy in her singles game, according to her coach Daniel Gomez.


Despite her currently enjoying more success in doubles, Gomez said that like any other tennis player, singles play is Eala's major concern.



"She plays well both [in singles and doubles]. We were putting much more attention on singles, there is no doubt," Gomez said during a recent episode of PlayitrightTV.


"This is the main goal for every player so we are not an exception," he added.


Eala has yet to win a Junior Grand Slam in singles, but won twice in doubles -- with titles in the Australian Open and Rolland Garros.


She remains promising in her singles career, though, as she's already an ITF title holder after ruling the W15 Manacor last year.


The teen also reached the semifinal in Girls Singles at the French Open.


So success in singles may not be far.


And while he said that his ward remains zeroed in on singles, Gomez said there is nothing lost and everything gained with her continuous play in doubles.


"Of course, doubles is something important to get experience," said Gomez.


"If you can do it well professionally, it also gives you money, it gives you time on TV, so everything is important for us. We're not regretting anything. Anything that comes, we're going to try to get it," he added.


Eala recently reached the qualifiers final at the W25 Manacor event in Spain for her first competition of the year.


She opted to skip the Australian Open Juniors tournament, where she and Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho are defending champions in Girls' Doubles, to focus on her professional career.


 










 









