Sports
 
Green, Rockets nip Clarkson, Jazz on NBA's Filipino Heritage Night
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 20, 2022 | 1:04pm





 
Green, Rockets nip Clarkson, Jazz on NBA's Filipino Heritage Night
Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Jalen Green got back at his fellow Fil-Am NBA player Jordan Clarkson as the Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz, 116-111, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).


As Utah hosted Heritage Night with Green and Clarkson's second clash of the season, Green's Rockets sent the Jazz to their second straight defeat.





The Jazz were without Donovan Mitchell, who's in concussion protocol.


The Rockets surged in the third quarter where they outscored the Jazz, 26-19, to overturn a deficit as big as 13 points.


They entered the final quarter up by a bucket, 83-81, after Christian Wood hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the third.


Garrison Matthews led the offense for the Rockets with 23 points.


Green struggled from the field with seven points on 3-of-13 shooting. He chipped in five boards and a steal, though.


Clarkson, meanwhile, contributed 19 points for the Jazz on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting clip.




Bojan Bogdanovic took most of the scoring burden for the Jazz with 29 markers.


For their part, the Dallas Mavericks held off the Toronto Raptors, 102-98, behind Luka Doncic's 41 points and 14 boards.


 










 
























 

 






































