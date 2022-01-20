Green, Rockets nip Clarkson, Jazz on NBA's Filipino Heritage Night

Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines — Jalen Green got back at his fellow Fil-Am NBA player Jordan Clarkson as the Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz, 116-111, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

As Utah hosted Heritage Night with Green and Clarkson's second clash of the season, Green's Rockets sent the Jazz to their second straight defeat.

Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson share the court and share a hug on Filipino Heritage Night in Utah ???????? pic.twitter.com/SuIGKPvNqb — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2022

The Jazz were without Donovan Mitchell, who's in concussion protocol.

The Rockets surged in the third quarter where they outscored the Jazz, 26-19, to overturn a deficit as big as 13 points.

They entered the final quarter up by a bucket, 83-81, after Christian Wood hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the third.

Garrison Matthews led the offense for the Rockets with 23 points.

Green struggled from the field with seven points on 3-of-13 shooting. He chipped in five boards and a steal, though.

Clarkson, meanwhile, contributed 19 points for the Jazz on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting clip.

Bojan Bogdanovic took most of the scoring burden for the Jazz with 29 markers.

For their part, the Dallas Mavericks held off the Toronto Raptors, 102-98, behind Luka Doncic's 41 points and 14 boards.