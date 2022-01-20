Palawan-Albay Queenâ€™s Gambit eyes PCAP playoffs

Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit eyes PCAP playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – If you look at the Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit’s performance in the inaugural season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, it was a gradual and agonizing ascent up the Southern Division standings.

They posted a 5-29 slate in the All-Filipino Cup that was good for 11th out of 12th in the group. Come the Wesley So Cup, they went 10-24 and nearly made the play-offs but were knocked out by Mindoro in the play-in.

During the Reinforced Conference, they went 6-4 in the first round to advance to the second round with all the guest teams, but their 5-18 record (for a total of 11-22 for the conference) was not enough to advance.

This sophomore year of PCAP, the modest goal is to make the play-offs according to playing coach Susan Neri who will occupy Board 1 come tip-off Saturday, January 22, against the Iloilo Kisela Knights.

“Our mindset is to make the playoffs this time,” revealed Neri. “We were already at the No. 7 spot in the second conference but we missed our chance when we lost to Mindoro by one point in the play-in. This time, we will really be careful in our strategy and training.”

“We tried our best to beef up our line-up while remaining firm in our all-female composition,” emphasized Neri. “We added WCM Christy Bernales, who was one of the strongest competitors in the Ladies Division last year. We have full trust and confidence that her inclusion will give us flexibility and a stronger force in terms of head-to-head match-ups.”

Neri on Board 1 moves WIM Shania Mae Mendoza down to Board 2. WIM Beverly Mendoza slides over to Board 3 and WNM Carmelita Abanes to the senior boards.

Their homegrown boards will be patrolled by WIM Cathy Secopito, WIM Marie San Diego, and WIM Mikee Suede with Christy Bernales alternating anywhere from the top three boards and Ludivina Nadera on board 4 with Marife dela Torre and Jesibel Maberit as alternates.

Summed up Neri: “The importance of having an all-women’s team in the league poses a strong statement to the world how beautiful and strong Philippine chess culture is. We acknowledge, respect, and honor the strength of women and that the difference in sexes in terms of brain function doesn’t mean one is better but the challenge remains within one’s self in reaching optimal potentiality.”

“The mission of our team lives on to inspire young girls and women to play chess and to be an example that our gender or sexuality doesn’t have to dictate the goals we can or want to achieve in life and sports.”