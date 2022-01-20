




















































 
























Eala misses main draw
 


John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
Eala misses main draw
Alex Eala.
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala fell short in the final qualifying round and missed a slot to the main draw of the W25 Manacor late Tuesday night at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain.


After two straight wins, the 16-year-old Filipina prodigy ran into a more seasoned opponent in WTA No. 375 Alice Rame of France and succumbed, 6-2, 6-4.


