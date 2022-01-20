




















































 
























‘Have money, will travel’ policy raised
 


Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
January 20, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and Team Philippines chef-de-mission Ramon Fernandez will sit down in a meeting to find ways on how to make do with limited budget for the Hanoi SEA Games set May 12-25.


Fernandez, a Philippine Sports Commission board member, said the SEA Games-bound national team composed of 627 athletes plus coaches, technical officials and delegation members will only carry a budget of P121 million.


It is P29 million short of the projected P150 million that should cover everything from training to actual participation.


“We will talk at 2 p.m. (today),” said Fernandez.


Fernandez has suggested the “have money, will travel” policy wherein a national sports association (NSA) would pay for its own, and if it snares a medal, it would be reimbursed by the sports-funding agency.


“It’s possible. But again, it will really depend on the government allocation especially now that revenues are affected with COVID-19 cases rising again,” said Fernandez.


Meanwhile, training for national athletes bound for Hanoi will resume soon as repairs at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig and Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila are almost finished.


 










 









