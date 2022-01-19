




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Philippine booters 'on the same page' with new coach ahead of Women's Asian Cup
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 3:35pm





 
Philippine booters 'on the same page' with new coach ahead of Women's Asian Cup
The Philippine women's national football team will be competing in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India with a new coach, Alen Stajcic (R)
PFF releases
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team have reportedly transitioned well with new coach Alen Stajcic ahead of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India.


Spending months with the Aussie mentor in their training camp in the US, the Filipina booters are already used to Stajcic's system.


"I think the two months that we had really helped. That was enough time for us to learn the playing style that he wants us to play," midfielder Anicka Castaneda told Philippine media on Tuesday.


"I think we're all on the same page and we all know how he wants us to play," she added.


Stajcic is most known for his stint with the Australian women's football team whom he led to two appearances in the FIFA Women's World Cup.


Now, the Filipinas want to achieve the same thing with him and make history for Philippine women's football.


And despite the relatively short time they've been together, forward Chandler McDaniel believes Stajcic has prepared the team for battle.


"I think that the coaching staff came in and did a very good job at explaining what they want from us and the goal because we did have such a limited time," McDaniel said.


"But I think that they came in prepared, they were ready to deal with the difficulties that we had and I think that they did a great job and I think that we are very prepared for the tournament," she added.


The Philippines opens their campaign in India on Friday against regional powerhouse Thailand.


The Filipinas aim to get out of the group stages and into the knockout rounds to have a chance at the five FIFA Women's World Cup spots dangled in the tournament.


 










 









AFC ASIAN CUP
FOOTBALL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







ONE Championship to hold &lsquo;automatic rematches&rsquo; instead of fight reviews







ONE Championship to hold ‘automatic rematches’ instead of fight reviews



By Luisa Morales |
7 hours ago 


Last year saw a bevy of "controversial" finishes in ONE Championship, including one involving Filipina fighter Denice Zamboanga...








Sports
fbtw













Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o waived by Japan B. League squad







Juan Gomez de Liaño waived by Japan B. League squad



By John Bryan Ulanday |
1 day ago 


Earthfriends Tokyo Z has decided to part ways with Filipino import Juan Gomez de Liaño midway through the Japan B....








Sports
fbtw













Creamline banks on intact lineup unlike PVL rivals







Creamline banks on intact lineup unlike PVL rivals



By Luisa Morales |
7 hours ago 


The Creamline Cool Smashers are taking a different route in the Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) offseason compared to their...








Sports
fbtw













Klay Thompson leads Warriors&rsquo; balanced attack in rout of Pistons







Klay Thompson leads Warriors’ balanced attack in rout of Pistons



By Luisa Morales |
3 hours ago 


Klay Thompson, who played just his fifth game this season, led all scorers for Golden State with 21 points on 6-of-13 sh...








Sports
fbtw













Nadal lights up Melbourne; Barty, Osaka on collision course







Nadal lights up Melbourne; Barty, Osaka on collision course



7 hours ago 


Rafael Nadal steps up his march toward a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Wednesday, with Ashleigh Barty...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Nadal thwarts German foe to reach Round 3 of Australian Open







Nadal thwarts German foe to reach Round 3 of Australian Open



58 minutes ago 


Rafael Nadal needed five match points before putting away tenacious German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann at the Australian Open...








Sports
fbtw













After knee surgery, EJ Obiena tempers expectations ahead of next competition







After knee surgery, EJ Obiena tempers expectations ahead of next competition



By Luisa Morales |
2 hours ago 


Though ranked World No. 5 himself, Obiena remained reserved on how well he can do considering his health.








Sports
fbtw













Que eyes strong start, finish in Singapore Open







Que eyes strong start, finish in Singapore Open



By Jan Veran |
2 hours ago 


Angelo Que resumes his Asian Tour campaign with renewed vigor as the veteran Filipino campaigner braces for an early test...








Sports
fbtw













Only woman drafted in NBA dies at 66







Only woman drafted in NBA dies at 66



3 hours ago 


Lusia Harris, the only woman drafted into the National Basketball Association, died on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) in...








Sports
fbtw













Fil-Aussie Cabrera ousts Fernandez in Australian Open doubles







Fil-Aussie Cabrera ousts Fernandez in Australian Open doubles



By Luisa Morales |
3 hours ago 


Cabrera and Hon needed just 59 minutes to dispatch of Fernandez, who has Filipino heritage, and Routliffe and thus advanced...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with