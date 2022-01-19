Philippine booters 'on the same page' with new coach ahead of Women's Asian Cup

The Philippine women's national football team will be competing in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India with a new coach, Alen Stajcic (R)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team have reportedly transitioned well with new coach Alen Stajcic ahead of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India.

Spending months with the Aussie mentor in their training camp in the US, the Filipina booters are already used to Stajcic's system.

"I think the two months that we had really helped. That was enough time for us to learn the playing style that he wants us to play," midfielder Anicka Castaneda told Philippine media on Tuesday.

"I think we're all on the same page and we all know how he wants us to play," she added.

Stajcic is most known for his stint with the Australian women's football team whom he led to two appearances in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Now, the Filipinas want to achieve the same thing with him and make history for Philippine women's football.

And despite the relatively short time they've been together, forward Chandler McDaniel believes Stajcic has prepared the team for battle.

"I think that the coaching staff came in and did a very good job at explaining what they want from us and the goal because we did have such a limited time," McDaniel said.

"But I think that they came in prepared, they were ready to deal with the difficulties that we had and I think that they did a great job and I think that we are very prepared for the tournament," she added.

The Philippines opens their campaign in India on Friday against regional powerhouse Thailand.

The Filipinas aim to get out of the group stages and into the knockout rounds to have a chance at the five FIFA Women's World Cup spots dangled in the tournament.