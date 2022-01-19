




















































 
























Klay Thompson leads Warriors' balanced attack in rout of Pistons
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 1:39pm





 
Klay Thompson leads Warriorsâ€™ balanced attack in rout of Pistons
Klay Thompson #11 high fives Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors as he runs back downcourt against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on January 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. 
EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors got back on track with a rout of the Detroit Pistons, 102-86, at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).


Klay Thompson, who played just his fifth game this season, led all scorers for Golden State with 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting.





Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry chipped in 19 and 18 points, respectively, in the dominant win.


The Warriors almost never trailed in the game except when Detroit made the first basket of the game, 2-0.


The Warriors blew the game wide open in the second quarter with a 33-16 run to lead by as much as 34 points in the first of a seven-game home stand.


Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga registered his first career double-double 12 points and 10 rebounds.


Rodney McGruder paced the Pistons with 19 points.


Last year’s No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham was limited to just eight points and a -20 +/- in the loss.


 










 

 







