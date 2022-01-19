




















































 
























Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 12:59pm





 
Samonte, Guino-o among PLDT's latest PVL recruits
Jules Samonte (R) and Heather Guino-o move to PLDT after representing Perlas Spikers-affiliated volleyball teams in beach volleyball
Beach Volleyball Republic
 


MANILA, Philippines — PLDT continued its rebuild as it acquired five new recruits including former collegiate standouts Jules Samonte and Heather Guino-o Wednesday.


The 23-year-old Samonte and 24-year-old Guino-o, who played college ball for Ateneo and Far Eastern University, respectively, were left without a team after Perlas took a leave but found a new home in the High Speed Hitters.



“It was unfortunate Perlas disbanded but just grateful to have found a home in PLDT,” said Samonte.


The Manny V. Pangilinan Group of Companies-owned franchise also took in veteran setter Wendy Semana, Fiona Ceballos from Cignal and Lhara Clavano from University of the East to beef up PLDT’s roster even more.


A few days back, the club had also tapped Kath Arado, Mean Mendrez, Jessey de Leon, Del Palomata and Jovielyn Prado to help stack up the squad that kept Chin Basas and Christine Joy Soyud.


It was a complete facelift for PLDT as it also hired new coach George Pascua.


And PLDT may add some more, possibly Mika Reyes, who became a free agent after Sta. Lucia Realty disbanded a couple of weeks ago.


The High Speed Hitters are out to finish big in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference tentatively set February 16 either in Paco, Manila or Tagaytay City.


 




 





 









