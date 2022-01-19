Towns, Wolves turn back Knicks in thriller

D'Angelo Russell #0, Karl-Anthony Towns #32, and Jaylen Nowell #4 of the Minnesota Timberwolves react during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 18, 2022 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Karl-Anthony Towns came up clutch on both ends of the floor to help the Minnesota Timberwolves turn back the New York Knicks, 112-110, at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

After squandering a lead as big as 12 points, Towns frustrated the Knicks' comeback bid with an and-one with 29.3 ticks left to put the Wolves on top for good, 111-109.

KAT with the HUGE And-1 over Julius Randle ???? pic.twitter.com/RhIiHRDhnh — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 19, 2022

While Patrick Beverley split at the line to keep the door open for a game-tying or -winning basket with 19.2 remaining in the game, Towns blocked a driving Evan Fournier to keep their lead in tact.

Alec Burks grabbed the offensive board and attempted a triple but missed as the Wolves held on for the win.

The Knicks got back into the game in the third quarter where they outscored the Wolves, 40-25.

But the Wolves were able to take the breaks of the game in the fourth quarter to flip the script.

Anthony Edwards top-scored for Minnesota with 21 points while Towns finished with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

Fournier paced the Knicks with 27 markers.

Julius Randle, who helped New York get back in the game, had 21 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and four blocks.

The Wolves thus reached .500 with a 22-22 record.

The Knicks, for their part, fell to 22-23.