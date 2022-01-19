What to look out for in PCAP All-Filipino Cup: Part 1

MANILA, Philippines – An exciting new season of team chess in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines is upon us. There are new teams and new players. And there are some moves up and down the boards that should allow teams to be more competitive.

Here is what we like heading into the tip-off Saturday, January 22.

The Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit are sticking to their guns

Give credit to the Queen’s Gambit. Some analysts were saying that they should have had a mixed lineup last season that would have made them more competitive.

Relax. They are just getting started.

Now we’re seeing their coach, Susan Neri, finally take Board 1, which moves WIM Shania Mae Mendoza down to Board 2. That moves WIM Beverly Mendoza down to Board 3 and WNM Carmelita Abanes to the senior boards.

Neri’s presence is adding another weapon to the frontline. Plus, she will give the Queen’s Gambit plenty of flexibility.

Their homegrown boards will be patrolled by WIM Cathy Secopito, WIM Marie San Diego, and WIM Mikee Suede with Christy Bernales alternating anywhere from the top three boards and Ludivina Nadera on Board 4 with Marife dela Torre and Jesibel Maberit alternating on the homegrown boards.

GM Joey Antonio moving to Board 4 gives Iloilo lots of flexibility

The LeBron James of PCAP is now on Board 4. That means the talented Karl Viktor Ochoa is on Board 1 with NM Gio Meija on Board 2 while sister Cherry remains in the lady boards. That is a loaded lineup. And we haven’t even begun to talk about their homegrown boards.

Sometimes, you don’t need to add anyone but just move some pieces across the board.

And the Iloilo Kisela Knights are perhaps even more dangerous now.

How the new additions to the Manila Indios Bravos adapt to the online game

Look at this lineup — GM Ino Sadorra on Board, NM Jerry Areque, NM Rolando Andador and NM Kevin Mirano alternating on the top two boards, Jenny Mayor on the senior board and WCM Mira Mirano on the lady board. IM Chito Garma, CM Jhulo Goloran, CM Genghis Imperial and FM Deniel Causo on the homegrown boards. And in reserve, they have USNM Ryan Dungca.

But as we all have seen including last season, stacked and loaded lineups do not guarantee a championship.

We’d also like to see how the veterans adapt to online chess. That will be the difference right here and will spell the Indios Bravos’ fate.

Having said that, if GM Sadorra is able to focus when his coaching duties in the United States are done, watch out. I thought that he was distracted last year with work and family life. If he comes in fully focused on this, watch out.

Can Pasig’s one-two Grandmaster punch tow them to a championship?

GM Mark Paragua, whose stirring return late in the third conference play-offs jump-started the moribund Camarines Soaring Eagles. Can Paragua, one of our best and brightest, now in his new home, along with fellow GM Darwin Laylo strap underachieving Manila deep into the PCAP playoffs?

Methinks, yes. And they will not be the only reason why.

IM Cris Ramayrat, who was one of the best performers all-year round in PCAP’s first season for the Manila Indios’ Board 4, now occupies the homegrown board for the King Pirates. Senior player Rudy Ibanez and lady player Sherily Cua… that’s a solid top five boards. Eric Labog Jr. and Kevin Arquero round out the homegrown force.

Will the addition of Merben Roque vault Toledo into a PCAP power?

The Toledo Trojans began making noise in the second conference of last year but eligibility problems in an internal battle of Cebu knocked them not only down a peg but the rest of the way. They somewhat bounced back in the third conference.

With time in between to heal, recharge, and re-tool, the Trojans — Roque, Rommel Ganzon, Jinky Catulay, IM Rico Mascarinas, Ronald Ganzon, Richard Natividad, Rogelio Enriquez, Bon Tibod, Redentor Nailon, Chris Tubaldo and Jeah Gacang — look to give a much better account for themselves this season.