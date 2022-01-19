




















































 
























Sports
 
Liyab bares new Wild Rift roster
 


Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 9:24am





 
Liyab bares new Wild Rift roster
 


MANILA, Philippines — Liyab Esports, a Philippine esports squad backed by Globe Telecom and Mineski Global, has unveiled its new Wild Rift team composed of former members of its PC group.


Coach Gerald Gianne "Tgee" Gelacio and players Jay “Speltz” Tabarangao, Edrian “Doedoii” Brancia, Jhon Mike “Xyliath” Tungol, Ren “Kanji” Motomitsu — who took part in the League of Legends 2021 Pacific Championship Series (PCS) — will be seeing action in the upcoming Wild Rift Champions SEA-PH. They will be joined by former Oasis Gaming player Klyde Perfection "Klyde" Abello and former Fennel Adversity player Gabriel Sebastian "Sho" Umali.


“We are proud to welcome new and familiar faces to our Liyab Esports family and are very excited to see what they can do together next year. As one of the long-standing teams in Philippine esports, Liyab has been a model of excellence for many to see what’s possible with the right support and partner. With Globe, we remain committed to providing them, as well as other local talents, every opportunity to showcase their skills so that they can someday represent the country on bigger, global stages and help elevate the Philippines as a major gaming hotbed,” said Mineski Philippines country manager Mark Navarro.


During last year's Summer Season of the Wild Rift Southeast Asia Icon Series PH, Liyab Esports finished in the top three but were not able to move to the playoffs in the Fall Season after finishing third in their group.


 










 









