Creamline banks on intact lineup unlike PVL rivals

The Creamline Coolsmashers have a relatively untouched lineup in the offseason ahead of the 2022 Premiere Volleyball League season

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers are taking a different route in the Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) offseason compared to their rival teams.

That is, while teams like the F2 Logistics, Petro Gazz and Choco Mucho have been shuffling players in and out of their rosters, Creamline remains relatively quiet with barely a month to go before the new PVL season begins.

Rather than taking it as a disadvantage on the part of their front office, Cool Smashers star Alyssa Valdez sees the move as a strategy to keep their chemistry as a team untouched.

"For Creamline naman, I think one of the strengths also na babaunin namin papasok ng PVL is that yung pagka-in tact namin as a team," Valdez said during a recent episode of One Sports' The Game.

"Walang masyadong changes naman na mangyayari sa team namin and hopefully maging advantage namin yun sa pagpasok namin sa first conference," she added.

The Cool Smashers finished second to champions Chery Tiggo in last year's lone PVL conference, and they're eager to get back on top with erstwhile Philippine Superliga champion team F2 in the PVL fold this season.

As for the multi-titled volleyball player's take on the movement of stars left and right, she believes it will make for even more exciting match-ups in the near future.

"Isa lang ang masasabi ko sa mga movement ng mga players sa PVL, [it's] really interesting and nakakaexcite talaga pumasok sa bagong conference ng PVL," Valdez said.

The PVL plans to open a three-conference calendar in February with eight teams competing as the Sta. Lucia Realtors and the Perlas Spikers take a leave of absence.

Joining Creamline, Choco Mucho, Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz and F2 in the upcoming conference are the PLDT High Speed Hitters, the Cignal HD Spikers, Black Mamba Army and Bali Pure Purest Water Defenders.