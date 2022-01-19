




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Creamline banks on intact lineup unlike PVL rivals
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 8:53am





 
Creamline banks on intact lineup unlike PVL rivals
The Creamline Coolsmashers have a relatively untouched lineup in the offseason ahead of the 2022 Premiere Volleyball League season
PVL media bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers are taking a different route in the Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) offseason compared to their rival teams.


That is, while teams like the F2 Logistics, Petro Gazz and Choco Mucho have been shuffling players in and out of their rosters, Creamline remains relatively quiet with barely a month to go before the new PVL season begins.


Rather than taking it as a disadvantage on the part of their front office, Cool Smashers star Alyssa Valdez sees the move as a strategy to keep their chemistry as a team untouched.


"For Creamline naman, I think one of the strengths also na babaunin namin papasok ng PVL is that yung pagka-in tact namin as a team," Valdez said during a recent episode of One Sports' The Game.


"Walang masyadong changes naman na mangyayari sa team namin and hopefully maging advantage namin yun sa pagpasok namin sa first conference," she added.


The Cool Smashers finished second to champions Chery Tiggo in last year's lone PVL conference, and they're eager to get back on top with erstwhile Philippine Superliga champion team F2 in the PVL fold this season.


As for the multi-titled volleyball player's take on the movement of stars left and right, she believes it will make for even more exciting match-ups in the near future.


"Isa lang ang masasabi ko sa mga movement ng mga players sa PVL, [it's] really interesting and nakakaexcite talaga pumasok sa bagong conference ng PVL," Valdez said.


The PVL plans to open a three-conference calendar in February with eight teams competing as the Sta. Lucia Realtors and the Perlas Spikers take a leave of absence.


Joining Creamline, Choco Mucho, Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz and F2 in the upcoming conference are the PLDT High Speed Hitters, the Cignal HD Spikers, Black Mamba Army and Bali Pure Purest Water Defenders.


 










 









PVL
VOLLEYBALL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o waived by Japan B. League squad







Juan Gomez de Liaño waived by Japan B. League squad



By John Bryan Ulanday |
19 hours ago 


Earthfriends Tokyo Z has decided to part ways with Filipino import Juan Gomez de Liaño midway through the Japan B....








Sports
fbtw







 





Yuka Saso lets go of Philippine colors







Yuka Saso lets go of Philippine colors



By Jan Veran |
1 day ago 


Yuka Saso has ceased using the Philippine colors days before the reigning US Women's Open champion launches her 2022 campaign...








Sports
fbtw













Medvedev, Murray hog spotlight
 






Medvedev, Murray hog spotlight



10 hours ago 


Daniil Medvedev underlined his status as the man to beat in the absence of Novak Djokovic with a convincing first-round victory...








Sports
fbtw













Filipino pugs to skip Asian U-22 championships amid COVID-19 surge







Filipino pugs to skip Asian U-22 championships amid COVID-19 surge



By Joey Villar |
20 hours ago 

 
The Philippines will no longer be participating in the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Asian Under-22 Men and Women Championships...








Sports
fbtw













Sad fate of Forte




By Joaquin M. Henson |
January 19, 2022 - 12:00am 


NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio never expected import Cameron Forte to play as poorly as he did in two games in the PBA Governors Cup, now on hold until details are ironed out with IATF, GAB, DOH and the involved LGU...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









What to look out for in PCAP All-Filipino Cup: Part 1







What to look out for in PCAP All-Filipino Cup: Part 1



By Rick Olivares |
6 minutes ago 


Here is what we like heading into the tip-off Saturday, January 22.








Sports
fbtw













Vanessa de Jesus keys Duke defense in win over Miami







Vanessa de Jesus keys Duke defense in win over Miami



By Luisa Morales |
9 minutes ago 


De Jesus, a sophomore, racked up three steals — a career high — to help her team in a defensive showdown against...








Sports
fbtw













Raducanu says 2022 will be a 'learning experience'







Raducanu says 2022 will be a 'learning experience'



29 minutes ago 


Teenage US Open champion Emma Raducanu says 2022 will be a learning experience as she adjusts to the big time, with her first-round...








Sports
fbtw













ONE Championship to hold &lsquo;automatic rematches&rsquo; instead of fight reviews







ONE Championship to hold ‘automatic rematches’ instead of fight reviews



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


Last year saw a bevy of "controversial" finishes in ONE Championship, including one involving Filipina fighter Denice Zamboanga...








Sports
fbtw













Liyab bares new Wild Rift roster







Liyab bares new Wild Rift roster



By Michelle Lojo |
1 hour ago 


Liyab Esports, a Philippine esports squad backed by Globe Telecom and Mineski Global, has unveiled its new Wild Rift team...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with