Juan Gomez de Liaño waived by Japan B. League squad
 


John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 18, 2022 | 3:15pm





 
Juan Gomez de LiaÃ±o waived by Japan B. League squad
Juan Gomez de Liaño
B. League
 


MANILA, Philippines – Earthfriends Tokyo Z has decided to part ways with Filipino import Juan Gomez de Liaño midway through the Japan B. League regular season, the team announced Tuesday.


The B. League Division II franchise said the decision was agreed by both parties, making De Liaño a free agent after signing with the squad last June.


“We have decided to cancel the contract for the B.LEAGUE 2021-22 season after a mutual agreement with De Liaño,” the team said. “We are in the middle of the season, but thank you for your support for De Liaño.”


The team, which sits at 13th place of Division II with a dismal 5-25 record, did not disclose the reason for the decision midway through its campaign that saw limited action for the Pinoy stalwart.


A former University of the Philippines and Gilas Pilipinas player, De Liaño logged only 16 minutes of play in 17 games for an average of 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.


De Liaño is yet to announce his next step but still paid gratitude for the chance with the Japanese squad.


“Thank you Tokyo Z for giving me the opportunity and opening doors for me to play in such a beautiful country,” De Liaño said.


“To my teammates that made the transition easy for me, I will always value friendship more than anything. I learned so much despite everything that has happened and I'll always be grateful for that.”


 










 









