Eala posts back-to-back wins in W25 Manacor qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala moved closer to barging into the main draw of the W25 Manacor after registering back-to-back wins in the qualifying phase at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain.

Playing in her first event this year, the Filipina ace made short work of Slovenia's Ella Hojnik, 6-1, 6-1, over the weekend before beating Mia Chudejova of Slovakia with a gritty 7-6, 6-3 victory late Monday night.

Eala was to play France’s Alice Rame in the finale for a shot at entering the main draw, where a number of top-400 WTA players are already seeded.

Ranked No. 526 in the latest WTA list this week, Eala looms as a heavy underdog against the 24-year-old French hotshot listed at No. 375 in the world rankings.

Rame proved that caliber with easy wins over Germany’s Stella Jurina, 6-2, 6-2, and Italy’s Margherita Viglietti, 6-0, 6-0.

But the 16-year-old Eala is unfazed by the challenge with a mission to make a run for her second title in the women’s professional circuit.

Eala last year ruled the W15 Manacor for her breakthrough pro championship also held in RNA where she is a scholar.