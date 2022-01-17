Alyssa Valdez confirms volleyball return

Alyssa Valdez (second from left) vowed to be stronger and fiercer on her return to competitive play with Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez is back.

The former national team skipper and Southeast Asian Games flag-bearer vowed to be stronger and fiercer on her return to competitive play with Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference tentatively set February 16 in Paco, Manila or Tagaytay City.

“Definitely, I will really play. I will try my very best even though we’re still in the pandemic,” said Valdez on Kumu, a video sharing social networking site online, with Pinoy Big Brother Housemate and beauty queen Samantha Bernardo Sunday night.

The many-time PVL MVP is the cornerstone of the Jonathan Ng-owned franchise that is also bannered by Jia Morado, Risa Sato, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos and Michele Gumabao.

But Valdez will need to get back in shape in a hurry as the league is just about a month away.

The last time Valdez played competitively was last August when she spearheaded the Cool Smashers to a runner-up finish last season in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte behind eventual winners Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

It didn’t help that Valdez joined PBB, a popular television reality show, where she ended up as one of the top two housemates early this month.

“I promise to really work out and prepare for this coming season,” she said.

Meanwhile, PLDT tapped Del Palomata and Jovielyn Prado, formerly from Sta. Lucia, to provide help to team that had undergone a major facelift.