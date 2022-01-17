GrindSky Eris tops Women's WildRift SEA eSports Championship

MANILA, Philippines – The year saw a good start for women in esports as Philippine team Grind Sky Esports ruled the SEA eSports Championship 2021 Wild Rift Tournament, sweeping Thailand's War Elephant, 3-0.

The SEA eSports Championship, an annual esports tournament so Southeast Asian teams, has been dubbed as a rehearsal for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games set in Vietnam this May. The upcoming tournament will also have a sole women's team event in Wild Rift.

The tournament pitted six Women Wild Rift teams in two groups before proceeding to four-team playoffs. Grind Sky Esports dominated the tournament, completing a sweep of the tournament by not dropping a single game throughout the tournament. MVP of the tournament went to Charize "Yugen" Doble.

Preparations for SEA Games

As the SEA Games draw near, the country's preparation is in full force. For the Philippine National Esports Team (Team Sibol) and the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO), the past few weeks of January had been dedicated to registrations for the Crossfire, Mobile Legends and Wild Rift events.

Besides the Wild Rift tournaments that have a specific event for men and women's teams, Team Sibol reiterated that registrations for Mobile Legends and Crossfire were gender-neutral, inviting everyone to take in the country's bid to repeat the country's stellar performance in esports.

During the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in the Philippines last 2019, the Philippines took the gold in Mobile Legends, Dota2, and Starcraft II, with a silver-bronze finish in Tekken 7.