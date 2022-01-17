




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
GrindSky Eris tops Women's WildRift SEA eSports Championship
 


Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 17, 2022 | 9:50am





 
GrindSky Eris tops Women's WildRift SEA eSports Championship
 


MANILA, Philippines – The year saw a good start for women in esports as Philippine team Grind Sky Esports ruled the SEA eSports Championship 2021 Wild Rift Tournament, sweeping Thailand's War Elephant, 3-0.


The SEA eSports Championship, an annual esports tournament so Southeast Asian teams, has been dubbed as a rehearsal for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games set in Vietnam this May. The upcoming tournament will also have a sole women's team event in Wild Rift.


The tournament pitted six Women Wild Rift teams in two groups before proceeding to four-team playoffs. Grind Sky Esports dominated the tournament, completing a sweep of the tournament by not dropping a single game throughout the tournament. MVP of the tournament went to Charize "Yugen" Doble.


Preparations for SEA Games


As the SEA Games draw near, the country's preparation is in full force. For the Philippine National Esports Team (Team Sibol) and the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO), the past few weeks of January had been dedicated to registrations for the Crossfire, Mobile Legends and Wild Rift events. 


Besides the Wild Rift tournaments that have a specific event for men and women's teams, Team Sibol reiterated that registrations for Mobile Legends and Crossfire were gender-neutral, inviting everyone to take in the country's bid to repeat the country's stellar performance in esports.


During the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in the Philippines last 2019, the Philippines took the gold in Mobile Legends, Dota2, and Starcraft II, with a silver-bronze finish in Tekken 7.


 










 









ESPORTS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







PVL plans to introduce draft system, salary cap by 2023







PVL plans to introduce draft system, salary cap by 2023



By Luisa Morales |
20 hours ago 


Lately, squads have been shuffling players as a new PVL season looms with stars changing teams left and right.








Sports
fbtw













Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante tapped for W Series preseason testing 
play









Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante tapped for W Series preseason testing



By Luisa Morales |
2 days ago 


Set at the Inde Motorsports Ranch in Arizona from January 31 to February 4, the 16-year-old will be among 14 young drivers...








Sports
fbtw













Que finishes T-16th as Kim takes crown in Singapore







Que finishes T-16th as Kim takes crown in Singapore



By Jan Veran |
18 hours ago 


Que rode on a strong frontside start he spiked with closing back-to-back birdies then negated a bogey mishap on No. 10 with...








Sports
fbtw













Nuggets send Lakers reeling to 3rd straight loss; Sixers cool off Heat







Nuggets send Lakers reeling to 3rd straight loss; Sixers cool off Heat



By Luisa Morales |
21 hours ago 


A fourth quarter barrage where they outscored the Lakers, 31-17, blew the game wide open for Denver who led by as much as...








Sports
fbtw













Bornea makes light work of Mexican in title eliminator bout







Bornea makes light work of Mexican in title eliminator bout



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


Bornea (17-0, 11 KOs) needed only three rounds to dispose of home bet Mohammed Obaddi to cement himself as a contender for...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Tennis star Djokovic lands in Dubai after Australia deportation







Tennis star Djokovic lands in Dubai after Australia deportation



25 minutes ago 


Tennis World No. 1 Novak Djokovic landed in Dubai on Monday after his sensational deportation from Australia over his coronavirus...








Sports
fbtw













GrindSky Eris tops Women's WildRift SEA eSports Championship







GrindSky Eris tops Women's WildRift SEA eSports Championship



By Michelle Lojo |
1 hour ago 


The year saw a good start for women in esports as Philippine team Grind Sky Esports ruled the SEA eSports Championship 2021...








Sports
fbtw









 



Australian Open begins after Djokovic saga







Australian Open begins after Djokovic saga



1 hour ago 


The Australian Open finally began at Melbourne Park on Monday after a chaotic and controversial build-up dominated by the...








Sports
fbtw













Magic Johnson blasts struggling Lakers for 'lack of effort'







Magic Johnson blasts struggling Lakers for 'lack of effort'



1 hour ago 


Hall of Fame NBA legend Magic Johnson has called out the Los Angeles Lakers, slamming them on social media after they suffered...








Sports
fbtw













Philippines rowers put up strong showing




By Joey Villar |
January 17, 2022 - 12:00am 


Olympian Cris Nievarez towed the Philippines to a solid six-silver, two-bronze medal performance in the online 2022 Asian Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships last Saturday.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with