Nuggets send Lakers reeling to 3rd straight loss; Sixers cool off Heat

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Zeke Nnaji #22 of the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at Ball Arena on January 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

MANILA, Philippines — The Denver Nuggets came out dominant at home against the Los Angeles Lakers to send the latter to their third straight defeat, 133-96, on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Nikola Jokic posted a triple-double of 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 dimes to pace Denver against their conference opponent.

It was a gradual demolition job by the Nuggets who led most of the game.

A fourth quarter barrage where they outscored the Lakers, 31-17, blew the game wide open for Denver who led by as much as 42 points.

Seven different Nuggets players finished in two-digit scoring with Bones Hyland and Jeff Green leading the pack with 27 and 26 points, respectively.

Hyland's scoring against the Lakers was the best in his career so far. He also pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds.

LeBron James paced Los Angeles in the loss with 25 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

Russell Westbrook chipped in with 19 points.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers snapped the Miami Heat's four-game win streak, 109-98.

Joel Embiid poured 32 points and pulled down 12 boards to pace his squad against the No. 3 team in the East.

East No. 1 Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, continued to struggle as they suffered a narrow loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics, 112-114.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points and 12 rebounds to send Chicago to their third straight loss.

For their part, the San Antonio Spurs arrested a five-game slide with a 101-94 victory over the LA Clippers.

In the last game of the day, the Dallas Mavericks made easy work of cellar dwellers Orlando Magic, 108-92.