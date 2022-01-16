




















































 
























Bornea makes light work of Mexican in title eliminator bout
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 16, 2022 | 9:23am





 
Bornea makes light work of Mexican in title eliminator bout
MANILA, Philippines — Unbeaten Filipino boxer Jade Bornea inched closer to his dream of a world title after making quick work of his opponent in a title eliminator in Monterrey, Mexico on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).


Bornea (17-0, 11 KOs) needed only three rounds to dispose of home bet Mohammed Obaddi to cement himself as a contender for the IBF world super flyweight title.









 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




The strap is currently held by compatriot Jerwin Ancajas.


The 26-year-old hit a perfectly placed left uppercut to Obaddi's body in Round 3 that forced the Mexican to his knees in the ring.


Obaddi (22-2, 13 KOs) was unable to get back on his feet and beat the referee's count after that for the easy win for the Filipino.


The fight was Bornea's first with his new promotion, Probellum.


 










 









