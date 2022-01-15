




















































 
























Shaky putting dooms Que in Singapore
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 15, 2022





 
Shaky putting dooms Que in Singapore
MANILA, Philippines — Looking for a big jump, Angelo Que instead fell with a thud, groping for an eight-over 80 that all but shut him out from the title chase in the Singapore International still paced by Rattanon Wannasrichan at the Tanah Merah Country Club Saturday.


Eager to set in motion his bid after moving to within four off the Thai leader with a plucky 71 Friday, the Filipino ace reeled back in exacting conditions, yielding strokes on Nos. 2 and 3 and slipping with another two-bogey skid from No. 10 to typify his struggle in windy play at the Tampines course.


Instead of recovering in the last seven holes, the former three-time Asian Tour winner even lost his putting touch to compound his woes, ending up with double bogeys on Nos. 12 and 14. 


After barely checking his slide with a birdie on No. 16, he dropped another stroke on the next for a 38-40.


From joint fourth, Que tumbled to joint 29th with a 223, stung by the sudden dip in form after opening with a 72 and a 71 that put him into contention in the $1 million championship, the first of two Singapore events wrapping up the integrated 2020-21-22 Asian Tour season.


But after an impressive 24-putt performance in Day 2, he wound up with 11 more, his 35 marred by two three-putt miscues. 


He also hit just seven fairways and reached the green in regulation 11 times as he fell behind by 11 shots to Wannasrichan.


The Thai birdied the last hole to save a 73 and a 212 as he kept a two-stroke cushion over young Korean Kim Joo Hyung, who pressed his bid not only for the crown but for the Asian Tour Order of Merit diadem with a 69.


Wannasrichan fumbled with two bogeys in a birdie-less frontside game but kept his poise as he bucked a bogey on No. 11 with a birdie on the next then broke a run of pars with that clutch closing birdie to hold off a hot-charging Kim, who birdied three of the last five to threaten at 214.


S. Chikkarangappa of India birdied the last hole to shoot a 70 for third at 215, while three more players stood another stroke or two back, guaranteeing a spirited chase in the last 18 holes.


Kim is currently running third in the OOM derby led by Aussie Wade Ormsby and Thai Phachara Khongwatmai with one more event, the Singapore Open next week, left in the 2020-21-22 calendar. 


Ormsby sputtered with a 76 and fell to joint 19th at 222 while Khongwatmai also turned in a four-over card to join the group of Que at 29th.


First day leader Khalin Joshi fumbled with a 75 to drop to fourth at 216 while Thai amateur Ratchanon Chantananuwat also succumbed to pressure after a hot 35 start, ending up with a 41 for a 76 to slip to a share of fifth at 217 with Donlaphatchai Niyomchon, who rallied with a 69.


 










 









