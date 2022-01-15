




















































 
























Mavs end Grizzlies win streak behind Doncic's 40th triple-double
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 15, 2022





 
Mavs end Grizzlies win streak behind Doncic's 40th triple-double
Luka Doncic
ESPN / NBAE
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Dallas Mavericks doused the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies to snap the latter's win streak, 112-85, at the FedEx Forum in Tennessee on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).


Behind a triple-double by Luka Doncic, the Mavs ended the Grizzlies' streak to 11 games and improved to 23-19.



The Mavs outscored the Grizzlies 62-30 in the second half of the game to take the lopsided win.


Dallas led by as much as 31 points.


Doncic logged his 40th career triple-double in the game with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.


Six other Dallas players also finished in twin-digit scoring to play supporting role.


Ja Morant paced the Grizzlies in their first loss since December 23 (December 24, Manila time) with 19 markers.


Elsewhere, the Miami Heat edged out the Atlanta Hawks at home, 124-118.


Jimmy Butler came up in the clutch on both ends for the Heat to come out on top in come-from-behind fashion.


Butler finished with 23 points, 10 assists and three boards.


For their part, the Cleveland Cavaliers rode Darius Garland's 32-point scoring night to escape the San Antonio Spurs, 114-109.


In the last game of the day, the Sacramento Kings nipped the Houston Rockets, 126-114.


De'Aaron Fox had an all around game with 27 points, six rebounds and eight assists.


 










 









