Warriors vent ire on Bulls; Pistons steamroll Raptors

Ayo Dosunmu #12 of the Chicago Bulls drives around Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of a game at United Center on January 14, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors snapped a two-game losing slump with a rout of East top seed Chicago Bulls, 138-96, at the United Center in Chicago.

Fresh from a beating in Milwaukee, the Western contenders came out guns blazing against the home team to jump to an early lead at the end of the first salvo, 37-28.

But it was a second quarter where the Warriors uncorked a 41-point explosion in 12 minutes that blew the game wide open.

Bulls' star Zach LaVine exited the game early after an injury which left Chicago vulnerable.

The Warriors played without star Klay Thompson and were led in scoring by rookie Jonathan Kuminga with 25 points off of an efficient 10-of-12 shooting clip.

Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins scattered 22 and 21 markers, respectively.

Stephen Curry, meanwhile, finished with 19 points off of four made three pointers in the win.

Elsewhere, the Detroit Pistons cruised to a home win over the Toronto Raptors, 103-87.

Ace rookie Cade Cunningham paced his team with an all-around game of 18 points, seven boards, and five assists.

The Phoenix Suns, for their part, began a new win streak after a 112-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers on the road.

Devin Booker dropped 35 points to pace the Western Conference leaders.

In the other games, Joel Embiid posted a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics, 111-99.

The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, stunned the Charlotte Hornets, 116-109.