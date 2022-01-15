




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Warriors vent ire on Bulls; Pistons steamroll Raptors
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 15, 2022 | 11:10am





 
Warriors vent ire on Bulls; Pistons steamroll Raptors
Ayo Dosunmu #12 of the Chicago Bulls drives around Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of a game at United Center on January 14, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Stacy Revere / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors snapped a two-game losing slump with a rout of East top seed Chicago Bulls, 138-96, at the United Center in Chicago.


Fresh from a beating in Milwaukee, the Western contenders came out guns blazing against the home team to jump to an early lead at the end of the first salvo, 37-28.


But it was a second quarter where the Warriors uncorked a 41-point explosion in 12 minutes that blew the game wide open.


Bulls' star Zach LaVine exited the game early after an injury which left Chicago vulnerable.


The Warriors played without star Klay Thompson and were led in scoring by rookie Jonathan Kuminga with 25 points off of an efficient 10-of-12 shooting clip.


Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins scattered 22 and 21 markers, respectively.


Stephen Curry, meanwhile, finished with 19 points off of four made three pointers in the win.


Elsewhere, the Detroit Pistons cruised to a home win over the Toronto Raptors, 103-87.


Ace rookie Cade Cunningham paced his team with an all-around game of 18 points, seven boards, and five assists.


The Phoenix Suns, for their part, began a new win streak after a 112-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers on the road.


Devin Booker dropped 35 points to pace the Western Conference leaders.


In the other games, Joel Embiid posted a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics, 111-99.


The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, stunned the Charlotte Hornets, 116-109.


 










 









BASKETBALL
NBA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest



 










Trending







Undefeated Filipino boxer joins Donaire, Nietes at Probellum promotion







Undefeated Filipino boxer joins Donaire, Nietes at Probellum promotion



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


The 26-year-old will be wasting no time to make his promotional debut with Probellum as he's set to compete in an IBF World...








Sports
fbtw





 







Villanueva, former PSA president, passes away




January 15, 2022 - 12:00am 


Journal Group of Publications publisher and editor-in-chief Augusto “Gus” Villanueva, considered the doyen of local sportswriters and a pillar in Philippine journalism, passed away yesterday morning....








Sports
fbtw













Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante tapped for W Series preseason testing 
play









Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante tapped for W Series preseason testing

 

By Luisa Morales |
19 hours ago 


Set at the Inde Motorsports Ranch in Arizona from January 31 to February 4, the 16-year-old will be among 14 young drivers...








Sports
fbtw













Donaire gains PSA citation







Donaire gains PSA citation



11 hours ago 


Nonito Donaire Jr. turned out to be the undisputed choice as the finest performer in the Philippine Sportswriters Association...








Sports
fbtw













Injury-plagued Devance plans to return for Ginebra in PBA Governor's Cup







Injury-plagued Devance plans to return for Ginebra in PBA Governor's Cup



By Luisa Morales |
21 hours ago 


But the 11-time PBA champion admitted that it's no easy task as he continuously battles with numerous injuries at 39.








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Choco Mucho enlists Ogunsanya, Ponce for upcoming PVL tilt







Choco Mucho enlists Ogunsanya, Ponce for upcoming PVL tilt



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


The Choco Mucho Flying Titans beefed up their lineup with two new additions on Friday in preparation for the 2022 Premiere...








Sports
fbtw













Filipino to compete in virtual race vs F1 champion Max Verstappen, others







Filipino to compete in virtual race vs F1 champion Max Verstappen, others



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


Iñigo Anton, together with his teammates from Axle Sports, will compete in the virtual endurance race 24 Hours of Le...








Sports
fbtw













Djoko dream in peril







Djoko dream in peril



11 hours ago 


Australia’s government cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time Friday as it sought to deport the tennis...








Sports
fbtw













Rosser last man standing







Rosser last man standing



By Joaquin Henson |
11 hours ago 


Only Matt Ganuelas-Rosser remains unsigned among the three 2014 PBA draftees whose contracts expired last December, making...








Sports
fbtw













Pascua takes over from Gorayeb







Pascua takes over from Gorayeb



By Joey Villar |
11 hours ago 


PLDT yesterday appointed George Pascua as its new coach and changed its moniker from Home Fibr Hitters to High Speed Hitters...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 
























 













Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with