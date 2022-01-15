Filipino to compete in virtual race vs F1 champion Max Verstappen, others

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino racer will be going up against recently crowned F1 champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in a virtual race this weekend.

Iñigo Anton, together with his teammates from Axle Sports, will compete in the virtual endurance race 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual.

The final round of the Le Mans Virtual series season will see top esports teams in racing compete against real-life racers like Verstappen.

Also in the mix in the virtual event are ex F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, Indy Car World Champion Alex Palou and many more.

The virtual event begins Saturday evening Manila time and will last until Sunday.

Anton recently led a Philippine team to second place in a SEA E-racing tournament.

Apart from racing in the virtual realm, Anton also races in real life and competes in tournaments like the Vios Cup.