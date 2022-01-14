




















































 
























Sports
 
Thunder shock Nets; Grizzlies win 11th straight
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 14, 2022 | 12:01pm





 
Thunder shock Nets; Grizzlies win 11th straight
Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on January 13, 2022 in New York City. 
AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Oklahoma City Thunder scored an emphatic win on the road over a Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets side, 130-109, at the Barclays Center in New York on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).


After playing in full force against Eastern Conference leaders Bulls Wednesday, the Nets were without the resting Kevin Durant and the still unvaccinated Kyrie Irving.



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort led the way for the upset-seeking thunder with a combined 60 points in the win.


Oklahoma City used a hot start where they ended up on top by 12 after the first salvo, 38-26, to dictate the pace of the game.


The Thunder led by as much as 23 points in the road game.


Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies extended their win streak to 11 as they edged a pesky Minnesota Timberwolves side, 116-108.


John Konchar converted on a triple with a little over a minute left to give Memphis breathing room to take the win.


Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. were the top scorers for the red-hot Grizzlies with 21 and 20 points, respectively.


Ja Morant, meanwhile, chipped in with 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.


Konchar finished with a double-double of 15 points and 17 boards.


Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks handed the Golden State Warriors their second straight defeat, 118-99.


Buoyed by a hot start at home, the Bucks dominated in a wire-to-wire victory where they led by as much as 39 points.


Antetokounmpo finished with a triple-double of 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.


In the other game, the New Orleans Pelicans blasted the Los Angeles Clippers, 113-89.


 










 









