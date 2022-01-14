Undefeated Filipino boxer joins Donaire, Nietes at Probellum promotion

MANILA, Philippines – A third Filipino boxer has inked a deal with new boxing promotion company Probellum, the company announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Jade Bornea (16-0, 10 KOs) joined compatriots Nonito Donaire Jr. and Donnie Nietes in the company founded by former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer.

Bornea has held the WBC-NABF super flyweight title since January 2020 when he won over Ernesto Delgadillo.

The 26-year-old will be wasting no time to make his promotional debut with Probellum as he's set to compete in an IBF World Title Eliminator match on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

He faces Mexico's Mohammed Obbadi at the Auditorio Jacales in Monterrey, Mexico.

Bornea shared optimism as he begins his new journey with the promotion.

"I am thrilled to be signing with Probellum," said the undefeated prospect. "I now have the one-two punch I needed to succeed out of the ring."

The signing was done in association with General Santos-based promoter, Sanman Boxing.

"With Probellum and Sanman Boxing. I look forward to my upcoming IBF World Title Eliminator as just the start, with my ultimate goal to win the world title in 2022," said Bornea.