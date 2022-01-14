




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Curry, Durant maintain lead in 2nd fan returns of NBA All-Star voting
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 14, 2022 | 9:42am





 
Curry, Durant maintain lead in 2nd fan returns of NBA All-Star voting
In this file photo taken on December 22, 2020 Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 
SARAH STIER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant continue to lead in the NBA All-Star voting for their respective conferences.


As the second fan returns came in on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), the former teammates are frontrunners for the captaincy with the highest votes in the Western and Eastern conferences.


Curry is the top vote getter so far with a little over a week left of voting with 4,463,426.


The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James comes in second nominally with 4,386,392.


Durant, meanwhile, tops players in the East with 4,088,334.


For guards in the East, it's the Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan leading the pack with 2,973,854.


Coming in second to James and Curry in their positions in the West are Nikola Jokic (3,016,380 votes) of the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (1,633,313 votes), respectively.


In the East, it's the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (3,808,458 votes) and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks (1,596,301), respectively, who are in second place for the frontcourt and guards.


Check out the full list of top vote getters so far:






The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is set to be played on February 20 (February 21, Manila time) in Cleveland, Ohio.


 










 









BASKETBALL
NBA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Filipino cagers get spotlight anew in Japan B. League&rsquo;s virtual All-Star rites







Filipino cagers get spotlight anew in Japan B. League’s virtual All-Star rites



By John Bryan Ulanday |
19 hours ago 


Filipino basketball stalwarts in Japan get a chance to still strut their stuff as the B. League goes online for its cancelled...








Sports
fbtw













Philippines ranked 6th among countries tweeting most on gaming in 2021







Philippines ranked 6th among countries tweeting most on gaming in 2021



By Michelle Lojo |
19 hours ago 


The Philippines is among the top 10 countries tweeting about esports last 2021.








Sports
fbtw













Australia vows to enforce COVID-19 rules ahead of Djokovic decision







Australia vows to enforce COVID-19 rules ahead of Djokovic decision



1 hour ago 


Australia vowed Friday to enforce its COVID-19 vaccine border rules "rigorously" as a decision loomed on the deportation of...








Sports
fbtw













Pistons void Bol deal after failed physical







Pistons void Bol deal after failed physical



1 hour ago 


The Detroit Pistons rescinded an NBA trade with the Denver Nuggets for center Bol Bol, son of the late NBA star Manute Bol,...








Sports
fbtw













DJ Khaled shows off pair of 'Manila' Jordans in sneaker collection







DJ Khaled shows off pair of 'Manila' Jordans in sneaker collection



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


Only 150 pairs of the highly coveted shoe were produced to commemorate the Jordan Brand's Manila store during its opening...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









McIlroy starts new year hoping to prove major credentials







McIlroy starts new year hoping to prove major credentials



1 minute ago 


Rory McIlroy makes his first appearance of the new year next week at the Abu Dhabi Championship, looking to bounce back to...








Sports
fbtw













adidas opens 2022 with 'Adistar' shoe for long, slow runs







adidas opens 2022 with 'Adistar' shoe for long, slow runs



By Luisa Morales |
22 minutes ago 


More than ever before, the latest sneaker out of adidas running is designed to help runners go above and beyond on their long,...








Sports
fbtw













Undefeated Filipino boxer joins Donaire, Nietes at Probellum promotion







Undefeated Filipino boxer joins Donaire, Nietes at Probellum promotion



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


The 26-year-old will be wasting no time to make his promotional debut with Probellum as he's set to compete in an IBF World...








Sports
fbtw













Knicks trade for Reddish







Knicks trade for Reddish



By Alder Almo |
1 hour ago 


The New York Knicks are a Zion Williamson away from turning into the orange and blue devils.








Sports
fbtw













Portland's Lillard out six weeks or more after abdominal surgery







Portland's Lillard out six weeks or more after abdominal surgery



1 hour ago 


Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will miss at least the next six weeks of the NBA season after undergoing abdominal...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with