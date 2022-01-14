Curry, Durant maintain lead in 2nd fan returns of NBA All-Star voting

In this file photo taken on December 22, 2020 Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant continue to lead in the NBA All-Star voting for their respective conferences.

As the second fan returns came in on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), the former teammates are frontrunners for the captaincy with the highest votes in the Western and Eastern conferences.

Curry is the top vote getter so far with a little over a week left of voting with 4,463,426.

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James comes in second nominally with 4,386,392.

Durant, meanwhile, tops players in the East with 4,088,334.

For guards in the East, it's the Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan leading the pack with 2,973,854.

Coming in second to James and Curry in their positions in the West are Nikola Jokic (3,016,380 votes) of the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (1,633,313 votes), respectively.

In the East, it's the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (3,808,458 votes) and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks (1,596,301), respectively, who are in second place for the frontcourt and guards.

Check out the full list of top vote getters so far:

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is set to be played on February 20 (February 21, Manila time) in Cleveland, Ohio.