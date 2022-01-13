




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Que saves 72, trails by 5 in The Singapore International golf tourney
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 13, 2022 | 6:05pm





 
Que saves 72, trails by 5 in The Singapore International golf tourney
 


MANILA, Philippines – Angelo Que held his ground coming off a long layoff, producing a late frontside birdie to save an even par 72 although he trailed Khalin Joshi of India by five at the start of The Singapore International at Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines course Thursday.


Que, a three-time Asian Tour winner, including the Philippine Open at Wack in 2008, also checked an early struggle on the sleek putting surface, salvaging five pars in seven times that he went out of regulation following a three-putt miscue on No. 11 of the 7,535-yard layout, highlighting his pair of 36s with a chip-in birdie on the par-4 17th.


That netted him a share of 10th as majority of the starting 127-player field groped trying to find their form in the early going of the $1 million event, the first of two money-rich championships wrapping up the integrated 2020-21 seasons of the Asian Tour.


The $1.2 million Singapore Open, which also serves as part of the European Tour and the Japan Golf Tour, will be played next week at Sentosa’s Serapong course with the event also offering spots to this year’s British Open.


The Asian Tour will also host the controversial Saudi International next February, kicking off a busy season following the circuit’s linkup with the Saudi group which is investing $200 million to launch a 10-event series this year.


The Saudi event will feature a number of top-ranked players on the PGA Tour, including 3Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson.


Meanwhile, Que recovered from an early putting woes and a missed green bogey on No. 14 with birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 then bounced back from another bogey mishap on No. 2 with a birdie on the par-5 No. 8 before going up-and-down on the ninth.


Other even par scorers were current Asian Tour Order of Merit leader Wade Ormsby of Australia, Korean Bio Kim, former Philippine Open champion Berry Henson of the US, Koreans Kim Joo Hyung and Hongtaek Kim, Abhijit Chandra of India, Swede Bjorn Hellgren, Masanori Kobayashi of Japan and Aussie Ben Eccles.


While most of those in the afternoon wave struggled, Joshi made it look quite easy with a run of four pars for an opening backside 32. He went five-under with another birdie on the first hole but dropped two strokes in the next three holes but recovered them with birdies on Nos. 5 and 8.


That 35-32 card got him past England’s William Harrold, who held the clubhouse lead with a 69 until Joshi charged home at dusk and wrested a two-stroke lead with a 67.


Harrold, who has four career wins but has not played in any tournament since 2017, hardly showed any rusts, birdying two of the first seven holes then hitting a pitch-in eagle on the par-5 No. 8 to make the turn at 32.


He shot another birdie on No. 11 but wavered with three bogeys against a birdie in the last six holes to settle for a 69.


American Paul Peterson and Ajeetesh Sandhu of India matched 70s for joint third while Thais Jazz Janewattananond and Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Taiwan’s Chan Shih Chang and Mathiam Keysey of South Africa all shot 71s.


Peterson actually yielded to Que with a backside 37 in a threesome with England’s Steve Lewton, another Philippine Open winner, but hit his strike late, birdying No. 5 then closing out with back-to-back feats for a 33-37.


Lewton, who won the Philippine Open via playoff at The Country Club in 2017, ended up with a 73.


Others in the early hunt are fancied Thai Jazz Janewattananond, who fired a 71 for a provisional share of fourth with Taiwanese Chan Shih-Chang, who won one of the two Thailand that marked the Asian Tour restart in November after a 20-month hiatus due to pandemic.


Chan actually put in the best start of four straight birdies at the back but failed to sustain his hot charge, fumbling with five bogeys against two more birdies for a 38-33.


 










 









ANGELO QUE
GOLF

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







DJ Khaled shows off pair of 'Manila' Jordans in sneaker collection







DJ Khaled shows off pair of 'Manila' Jordans in sneaker collection



By Luisa Morales |
8 hours ago 


Only 150 pairs of the highly coveted shoe were produced to commemorate the Jordan Brand's Manila store during its opening...








Sports
fbtw













Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam puts up mini grocery







Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam puts up mini grocery



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


The boxer also invested in the two-storey commercial building where the store is housed in.








Sports
fbtw













5 things that need to be answered in the 2022 PCAP All-Filipino Cup







5 things that need to be answered in the 2022 PCAP All-Filipino Cup



By Rick Olivares |
8 hours ago 


The second season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines will get underway Saturday, January 22. And as...








Sports
fbtw













Kings thwart LeBron's Lakers to end skid; Nets' Big 3 blow out Bulls







Kings thwart LeBron's Lakers to end skid; Nets' Big 3 blow out Bulls



By Luisa Morales |
5 hours ago 


The Kings used third salvo where they outscored the Lakers, 40-23, to reverse a deficit as big as 14 points in the first half...








Sports
fbtw













COVID-19 derails Filipino fighters in ONE: Heavy Hitters







COVID-19 derails Filipino fighters in ONE: Heavy Hitters



By Luisa Morales |
8 hours ago 


Jeremy Miado and Robin Catalan were set to see action in ONE: Heavy Hitters on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium but...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Philippines ranked 6th among countries tweeting most on gaming in 2021







Philippines ranked 6th among countries tweeting most on gaming in 2021



By Michelle Lojo |
2 hours ago 


The Philippines is among the top 10 countries tweeting about esports last 2021.








Sports
fbtw













Filipino cagers get spotlight anew in Japan B. League&rsquo;s virtual All-Star rites







Filipino cagers get spotlight anew in Japan B. League’s virtual All-Star rites



By John Bryan Ulanday |
2 hours ago 


Filipino basketball stalwarts in Japan get a chance to still strut their stuff as the B. League goes online for its cancelled...








Sports
fbtw













Djokovic drawn to play Australian Open first round amid visa saga







Djokovic drawn to play Australian Open first round amid visa saga



4 hours ago 


Novak Djokovic was drawn Thursday to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open despite...








Sports
fbtw













Obiena reveals successful knee surgery







Obiena reveals successful knee surgery



By Joey Villar |
4 hours ago 


The Olympian and Asian record-holder is optimistic he will recover in time for a meet late this month.








Sports
fbtw













Petro Gazz boosts lineup with Philips, Maizo-Pontillas, Pineda







Petro Gazz boosts lineup with Philips, Maizo-Pontillas, Pineda



By Joey Villar |
4 hours ago 


Petro Gazz revamped its roster with an aim of acquiring players with more experience and power.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 




















 

















Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with