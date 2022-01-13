Petro Gazz boosts lineup with Philips, Maizo-Pontillas, Pineda

In this file photo, MJ Philips (right) of Sta. Lucia Realty goes up for a hit against Sanja Trivunovic of Smart during their Philippine Superliga encounter at the Filoil Flying V Center.

MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz revamped its roster with an aim of acquiring players with more experience and power.

They got what they asked for and more.

The Angels picked up a power-hitting Fil-American in MJ Philips and grizzled veterans Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Bang Pineda that should beefed their roster after letting go nine of their players from last season.

All three came from Sta. Lucia Realty, which took a leave early this month.

“Established names in the industry, all gassed up to give us exciting games ahead,” said the team in its social media account.

Philips, 26, should provide more scoring after emerging as one of the league's best scorers in last year's bubble in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, while Maizo-Pontillas, an opposite hitter, and Pineda, a libero, should provide stability and leadership to a team seeking to improve on a third place finish a year back.

Petro Gazz also signed Nicole Tiamzon, Cienne Cruz, Djanel Cheng, Jonah Sabete and Yeye Gabarda the past week.

They will join the crisp-spiking troika of Myla Pablo, Gretchel Soltones and Remy Palma.