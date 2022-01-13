Barrett stars anew as Knicks down Mavs

RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks celebrates his dunk in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on January 12, 2022 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — RJ Barrett continued his fine play for the season with a 32-point outing to power the New York Knicks past the Dallas Mavericks, 108-85, at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Barrett, 21, became the youngest Knick to record consecutive 30-point games to help New York snap the Mavs' six-game win streak.

The Knicks took control of the game at the final minute of the opening quarter with successive baskets by Barrett as they extended their lead to 11 — an advantage they took into halftime, 56-45.

The Knicks uncorked an 11-0 run in the third quarter to blow the game wide open with a 69-51 lead.

Barrett added seven rebounds and two assists while also being effective on defense.

As the primary defender, Barrett held Mavs star Luka Doncic to 2-of-8 shooting.

Elsewhere, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown connived for 30-point games to tow the Boston Celtics to their third straight victory as they beat the Indiana Pacers, 119-100.

Tatum finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while Brown logged 34 markers and five boards.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, also extended their win streak to three games led by Tyler Herro's 21 points off of the bench, winning over the Atlanta Hawks, 115-91.

In the other games, the Charlotte Hornets bested the Philadelphia 76ers, 109-98.

Gordon Hayward paced the squad with 30 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

The Washington Wizards, for their part, beat the Orlando Magic, 112-106.