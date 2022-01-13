




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Barrett stars anew as Knicks down Mavs
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 13, 2022 | 11:48am





 
Barrett stars anew as Knicks down Mavs
RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks celebrates his dunk in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on January 12, 2022 in New York City. 
ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — RJ Barrett continued his fine play for the season with a 32-point outing to power the New York Knicks past the Dallas Mavericks, 108-85, at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).


Barrett, 21, became the youngest Knick to record consecutive 30-point games to help New York snap the Mavs' six-game win streak.


The Knicks took control of the game at the final minute of the opening quarter with successive baskets by Barrett as they extended their lead to 11 — an advantage they took into halftime, 56-45.


The Knicks uncorked an 11-0 run in the third quarter to blow the game wide open with a 69-51 lead.


Barrett added seven rebounds and two assists while also being effective on defense.


As the primary defender, Barrett held Mavs star Luka Doncic to 2-of-8 shooting.


Elsewhere, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown connived for 30-point games to tow the Boston Celtics to their third straight victory as they beat the Indiana Pacers, 119-100.


Tatum finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while Brown logged 34 markers and five boards.


The Miami Heat, meanwhile, also extended their win streak to three games led by Tyler Herro's 21 points off of the bench, winning over the Atlanta Hawks, 115-91.


In the other games, the Charlotte Hornets bested the Philadelphia 76ers, 109-98.


Gordon Hayward paced the squad with 30 points, four rebounds and seven assists.


The Washington Wizards, for their part, beat the Orlando Magic, 112-106.


 










 









BASKETBALL
NBA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam puts up mini grocery







Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam puts up mini grocery



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


The boxer also invested in the two-storey commercial building where the store is housed in.








Sports
fbtw













5 things that need to be answered in the 2022 PCAP All-Filipino Cup







5 things that need to be answered in the 2022 PCAP All-Filipino Cup



By Rick Olivares |
4 hours ago 


The second season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines will get underway Saturday, January 22. And as...








Sports
fbtw













DJ Khaled shows off pair of 'Manila' Jordans in sneaker collection







DJ Khaled shows off pair of 'Manila' Jordans in sneaker collection



 By Luisa Morales |
3 hours ago 


Only 150 pairs of the highly coveted shoe were produced to commemorate the Jordan Brand's Manila store during its opening...








Sports
fbtw













COVID-19 derails Filipino fighters in ONE: Heavy Hitters







COVID-19 derails Filipino fighters in ONE: Heavy Hitters



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


Jeremy Miado and Robin Catalan were set to see action in ONE: Heavy Hitters on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium but...








Sports
fbtw













36ers ready for action







36ers ready for action



By John Bryan Ulanday |
1 day ago 


Adelaide coach CJ Bruton expects a solid production from Kai Sotto when the 36ers return to action in the Australia NBL next...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Obiena reveals successful knee surgery







Obiena reveals successful knee surgery



By Joey Villar |
15 minutes ago 


The Olympian and Asian record-holder is optimistic he will recover in time for a meet late this month.








Sports
fbtw













Petro Gazz boosts lineup with Philips, Maizo-Pontillas, Pineda







Petro Gazz boosts lineup with Philips, Maizo-Pontillas, Pineda



By Joey Villar |
24 minutes ago 


Petro Gazz revamped its roster with an aim of acquiring players with more experience and power.








Sports
fbtw













Kings thwart LeBron's Lakers to end skid; Nets' Big 3 blow out Bulls







Kings thwart LeBron's Lakers to end skid; Nets' Big 3 blow out Bulls



By Luisa Morales |
32 minutes ago 


The Kings used third salvo where they outscored the Lakers, 40-23, to reverse a deficit as big as 14 points in the first half...








Sports
fbtw













Australian Open draw delayed amid Djokovic saga







Australian Open draw delayed amid Djokovic saga



45 minutes ago 


The draw for the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam was delayed for 75 minutes Thursday with the participation of World No....








Sports
fbtw













Path to UFC title shot awaits Katlyn Chookagian







Path to UFC title shot awaits Katlyn Chookagian



By Rick Olivares |
2 hours ago 


For 33-year-old UFC fighter Katlyn Chookagian, she was surprised when she was informed she’s fighting Brazilian Jennifer...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with