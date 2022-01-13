




















































 
























Hidilyn Diaz tests positive for COVID-19
 


Luisa Morales
January 13, 2022





 
Hidilyn Diaz tests positive for COVID-19
The Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz reacts after placing first in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
AFP / Vincenzo Pinto
 


MANILA, Philippines — Even Olympic gold medalists aren't spared from the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.


Tokyo gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz revealed she tested positive for the global malady on Wednesday as cases rose in the Philippines due to the Omicron variant.



On her Instagram story, Diaz shared a screenshot of her RT-PCR test and reminded everyone to stay safe and follow the protocols.








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by PhilstarNews (@philstarnews)







"Kahit ako po, nagpositive na po. Ingat po tayong lahat. Magpalakas at sundin lahat ng health protocols," wrote Diaz.


The Olympic champion recently got inoculated with a booster shot.








Diaz will be isolating for the mean time with her coach-fiance Julius Naranjo.


Naranjo expressed that he and Diaz will continue to keep the weightlifter in shape.








"If there's a will, there's a way," wrote Naranjo, showing some clips of he and Diaz training at home during the first implemented lockdowns back in 2020.


 










 









