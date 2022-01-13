DJ Khaled shows off pair of 'Manila' Jordans in sneaker collection

MANILA, Philippines – Anotha one!

American record executive DJ Khaled recently showed off on social media his extensive sneaker collection, which includes a pair of the Jordan 4 Retro "Manila" sneakers.

Only 150 pairs of the highly coveted shoe were produced to commemorate the Jordan Brand's Manila store during its opening in November 2020.

DJ Khaled owns the 114th of the 150 pairs made.

The 46-year-old seemed very proud of having the "Manila" shoe in his collection as he made multiple social media posts about it.

"I call these (I CANT BELIEVE I HAVEN'T SHOWED YALL THESE YET)," wrote DJ Khaled on the caption.

On buy-and-sell site StockX, a pair of the Jordan 4 Retro "Manila" is being sold for a whopping $19,999 (approximately P1 million).

Also in his collection was one of the first-ever Jordan sneakers, the Jordan 1 OG Chicago (1985).