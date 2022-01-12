




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Que kicks off golf bid in Singapore
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 12, 2022 | 6:23pm





 
Que kicks off golf bid in Singapore
Angelo Que
 


MANILA, Philippines – Wary but confident, Angelo Que sets out for the Singapore International Thursday looking for a strong start but at the same time bracing for a shaky launch in the first of two money-rich events in the Lion CIty wrapping up the integrated 2020-21 Asian Tour season.


Que drew fellow former Philippine Open champion Steve Lewton of England and American Paul Peterson at 7:40 a.m. at the backside of Tanah Merak Country Club’s Tampines course, not expecting too much coming off the long holiday break.


Like majority of the 127-player field, Que had not much exposure to top-level tournaments since falling short to keep his Japan Golf Tour card with a 45th place finish in the Final Qualifying last month.


In fact, he only had a couple of practice rounds at Manila Southwoods before heading to Singapore for the $1 million championship, a new event on the Asian Tour schedule but tipped to generate interest since it is being hosted by one of Singapore’s finest golf courses.


For Que and the rest of the bidders, the chance to simply tee up is a welcome one with the Tampines, together with the adjacent Garden course, undergoing significant work in recent years that made it more daunting and challenging.


Still, the long hitters may cash in on their length although the course has the capability to stretch to over 7,500 yards with water hazards coming into play in half of the holes and lots of ground contours on fairways and around the greens to put the field’s short game into focus.


Que also hopes to do well with his putting, an aspect of his game he and swing coach Bong Lopez had tinkered and tried to polish before he left for Singapore.


Just behind Que’s group is the threesome of Thai Jazz Janewattananond, one of the Asian Tour Order of Merit winners, rising Korean star Bio Kim and Aussie Wade Ormsby, the current OOM leader.


Others tipped to contend for the crown are India’s Shubhankar Sharma and Gavin Green of Malaysia along with multi-titled Shiv Kapur, also of India, and Chan Shih Chang of Taiwan and Thai Phachara Khongwatmai, who shared top honors in the two Thailand events which marked the restart of the Asian Tour late last year after a 20-month hiatus due to pandemic.


Also in the roster are Prom Meesawat of Thailand. Berry Henson of the US, another Phl Open winner, Singapore’s Mardan Mamat, Janne Kaske of Finland, Richard Lee of Canada, Ben Leong of Malaysia, Jyoti Randhawa of India, Charlie Wi of Korea, Gunn Charoenkul of Thailand, Malaysian Danny Chia and young turks Kim Joo Hyung of Korea and Ratchanon Chantananuwat.


The event also serves as a prelude to next week’s $1.2 million Singapore Open to be bannered by former world No. 3 Paul Casey of England.


 










 









ANGELO QUE
GOLF

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam puts up mini grocery







Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam puts up mini grocery



By Luisa Morales |
8 hours ago 


The boxer also invested in the two-storey commercial building where the store is housed in.








Sports
fbtw













Tacloban Vikings to make PCAP debut







Tacloban Vikings to make PCAP debut



By Rick Olivares |
8 hours ago 


One of three teams making their debut in the upcoming All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the...








Sports
fbtw













Nicole Tiamzon signs with Petro Gazz as Perlas takes leave from PVL







Nicole Tiamzon signs with Petro Gazz as Perlas takes leave from PVL



By Luisa Morales |
10 hours ago 


Volleyball star Nicole Tiamzon has changed teams for the first time since 2017 after signing with the Petro Gazz Angels for...








Sports
fbtw













Philippines bares roster for AFC Women's Asian Cup







Philippines bares roster for AFC Women's Asian Cup



By Luisa Morales |
9 hours ago 


The Philippines will look to qualify to the knockout stages of the tournament where five qualification spots for the 2023...








Sports
fbtw













Magnificent Morant powers Grizzlies to 10th straight win; Suns cool off Raptors







Magnificent Morant powers Grizzlies to 10th straight win; Suns cool off Raptors



6 hours ago 


Ja Morant scored 29 points as the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies won their 10th-straight game with a 116-108 victory over the Golden...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Brandon Royval chooses a different mindset for UFC Fight Night







Brandon Royval chooses a different mindset for UFC Fight Night



By Rick Olivares |
3 hours ago 


For the 29-year-old fighter, it is getting his career back on track while changing his approach to the game.








Sports
fbtw













PATAFA formally agrees to PSC-proposed mediation with Obiena







PATAFA formally agrees to PSC-proposed mediation with Obiena



By Joey Villar |
4 hours ago 


The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association will pull out all the stops to resolve its discord with Olympian pole-vaulter...








Sports
fbtw













After skipping Australian Open, Eala begins season with Manacor tourney







After skipping Australian Open, Eala begins season with Manacor tourney



By Luisa Morales |
6 hours ago 


Ranked World No. 526 by the WTA, Eala will need to go through qualifying first in order to have a shot at her second pro title...








Sports
fbtw













World No. 1 Barty a favorite to win Australian Open







World No. 1 Barty a favorite to win Australian Open



7 hours ago 


Ashleigh Barty will be hot favorite to win her home Australian Open for the first time, but even with Serena Williams absent,...








Sports
fbtw













Sports bodies, athletes urged to settle issues privately amid Obiena-PATAFA row







Sports bodies, athletes urged to settle issues privately amid Obiena-PATAFA row



By Luisa Morales |
7 hours ago 


Serving as mediator between Obiena and PATAFA, PSC chairman Butch Ramirez issued the reminder to NSAs during the online forum...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with