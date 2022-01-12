




















































 
























Sports
 
PATAFA formally agrees to PSC-proposed mediation with Obiena
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 12, 2022 | 3:25pm





 
PATAFA formally agrees to PSC-proposed mediation with Obiena
PATAFA president Philip Juico
 


MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association will pull out all the stops to resolve its discord with Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena.


This developed after PATAFA, through a letter signed by its board member Datu Yusoph Mama and sent Tuesday, formally agreed to a mediation proposed by Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez.


“On behalf of the board of trustees of the PATAFA, the PATAFA confirms its participation in the PSC mediation,” said Mama.


Mama said PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico, legal counsel Atty. Aldrin Cabiles and Alfonso Sta. Clara would represent their group in the talks.


Mama also reiterated it will stand by its earlier decision to suspend implementing the recommendations of their fact-finding committee including the expulsion of Obiena from the national team.


“With all due respect, and as previously communicated in the letter dated January 5, 2022, the PATAFA board has agreed to defer the implementation of the approved recommendations made in the fact-finding report dated December 29, 2021 for a period of two weeks, or until January 19, 2022,” said Mama.


Obiena has yet to formally agree, possibly because of his plan of going under the knife to repair a small meniscus tear on his left knee.


If the World No. 6 likewise gave his nod to the truce, he and PATAFA would have to submit to the mediation rules set by the PSC including a social media truce.


 










 









