After skipping Australian Open, Eala begins season with Manacor tourney

MANILA, Philippines – After deciding to forego her title defense in the Australian Open Juniors, Alex Eala is set to open her 2022 season in a $25,000 tournament in Manacor next week.

Choosing to focus on pro tournaments, Eala will not be competing in the first Juniors Grand Slam of the year where she won the Girls' Doubles title in 2020.

Instead, she delves into the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour with the W25 Manacor tiff set at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Ranked World No. 526 by the WTA, Eala will need to go through qualifying first in order to have a shot at her second pro title after winning the W15 Manacor also at RNA at the beginning of 2021.

The main draw is made up of players in the Top 400 of the WTA rankings with Russia's Vatalia Diatchenko as the top seed.

Qualifying begins on Sunday, January 16.