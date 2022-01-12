Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam puts up mini grocery

Carlo Paalam in front of his mini grocery "Paalam Store"

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam has put his cash incentives to good use as he put up a grocery store in Cagayan de Oro City.

Making sure his hard-earned reward from his Olympics feat would not go to waste, the boxer put up the "Paalam Store".

The boxer also invested in the two-storey commercial building where the store is housed in.

Paalam flexed his latest project on social media earlier this week.

He was expected to receive at least P 17 million in cash incentives after he punched his way to a silver medal in the Tokyo Summer Games.

Prior to making his name in boxing, Paalam was a scavenger in his early days as his family struggled to make ends meet.