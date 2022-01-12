Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam puts up mini grocery
MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam has put his cash incentives to good use as he put up a grocery store in Cagayan de Oro City.
Making sure his hard-earned reward from his Olympics feat would not go to waste, the boxer put up the "Paalam Store".
The boxer also invested in the two-storey commercial building where the store is housed in.
Paalam flexed his latest project on social media earlier this week.
He was expected to receive at least P 17 million in cash incentives after he punched his way to a silver medal in the Tokyo Summer Games.
Prior to making his name in boxing, Paalam was a scavenger in his early days as his family struggled to make ends meet.
