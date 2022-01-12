




















































 
























Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam puts up mini grocery
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 12, 2022 | 11:18am





 
Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam puts up mini grocery
MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam has put his cash incentives to good use as he put up a grocery store in Cagayan de Oro City.


Making sure his hard-earned reward from his Olympics feat would not go to waste, the boxer put up the "Paalam Store".


The boxer also invested in the two-storey commercial building where the store is housed in.


Paalam flexed his latest project on social media earlier this week.


He was expected to receive at least P 17 million in cash incentives after he punched his way to a silver medal in the Tokyo Summer Games.


Prior to making his name in boxing, Paalam was a scavenger in his early days as his family struggled to make ends meet.


 










 









