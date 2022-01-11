




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
ONE strawweight champ Pacio keeping a close eye on Brooks-Minowa clash 
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 11, 2022 | 3:44pm





 
ONE strawweight champ Pacio keeping a close eye on Brooks-Minowa clashÂ 
Joshua Pacio
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas
 


MANILA, Philippines – Filipino champion fighter Joshua Pacio will do everything to cling on to his ONE strawweight title belt. And it includes keeping tabs on his potential challengers like Jarred Brooks and Hiroba Minowa.


Pacio will get to watch the strengths and weaknesses of both Brooks and Minowa as the latter two are scheduled to clash in the ONE: Only the Brave on January 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.


The winner of the Brooks-Minowa duel could end up as a potential foe for Pacio.


"The strawweight division is getting more and more stacked and this excites me because this pushes me to become better and better every day. This motivates me to level up every single day," said Pacio, who boasts of an impressive 20-3 record including the last one against Yosuke Saruta for a successful third title defense.


Apart from Brooks and Minowa, who are ranked third and fourth in the division, respectively, Pacio is also keeping an eye on No. 1 contender Bokang Mansunaye.


Pacio said all three have different styles.


"Jared and Bokang are more explosive athletes and they are very athletic coming from their wrestling background. As compared to Minowa who is more of a relaxed athlete, but when he gets to his rhythm, he can take you down and pressure you just like [Yoshitaka] Naito," said Pacio.


Filipinos Jeremy Miado and Robin Catalan are also fast emerging in the division and Pacio isn’t turning a blind eye on them.


"I’m very happy to see Filipinos emerge in this weight class, this is really a weight class for a lot of Asian athletes like me," he said.


"Jeremy Miado is leveling up and we saw that in his last outing against Miao Li Tao. He just dominated the fight, using his range and boxing skills. And Robin, this guy can close the show in the blink of an eye just like what he did to Gustavo [Balart].”


 










 









JOSHUA PACIO
ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Davao Chess Eagles join PCAP







Davao Chess Eagles join PCAP



By Rick Olivares |
6 hours ago 


Goodbye Davao Chess Wizards. Hello Davao Chess Eagles.








Sports
fbtw













Djokovic stays focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation







Djokovic stays focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation



6 hours ago 


Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic said on Monday he was still hoping to compete in the Australian Open after winning a stunning...








Sports
fbtw













Yrick Gallantes: On Suzuki Cup experience, playing with Stephan Schrock







Yrick Gallantes: On Suzuki Cup experience, playing with Stephan Schrock



By Rick Olivares |
5 hours ago 


One of the players who impressed during the Philippine men’s football team’s stint in the recently concluded AFF...








Sports
fbtw













PATAFA willing to patch things up with Obiena







PATAFA willing to patch things up with Obiena



By Joey Villar |
3 hours ago 


The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association is open to a possible reconciliation with Filipino pole-vault star EJ...








Sports
fbtw













Kai Sotto, 36ers seen to benefit from long NBL break







Kai Sotto, 36ers seen to benefit from long NBL break



By John Bryan Ulanday |
2 hours ago 


Adelaide coach CJ Bruton expects a solid production from Kai Sotto when the 36ers return to action in the Australia NBL next...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Gorayeb lets go of PLDT Home Fibr's coaching reins







Gorayeb lets go of PLDT Home Fibr's coaching reins



By Joey Villar |
1 hour ago 


Multi-titled volleyball coach Roger Gorayeb has parted ways with PLDT Home Fibr after eight years with the team.

 






Sports
fbtw













ONE strawweight champ Pacio keeping a close eye on Brooks-Minowa clash&nbsp;







ONE strawweight champ Pacio keeping a close eye on Brooks-Minowa clash 



By Joey Villar |
1 hour ago 


Filipino champion fighter Joshua Pacio will do everything to cling on to his ONE strawweight title belt. And it includes keeping...








Sports
fbtw













SEA Games training tentatively rescheduled to February







SEA Games training tentatively rescheduled to February



By Joey Villar |
2 hours ago 


Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez is eyeing a February resumption of training by the national team seeing...








Sports
fbtw













Athletes’ training faces delay anew




By Joey Villar |
January 11, 2022 - 12:00am 


Most national athletes hoping to resume their training are facing yet another roadblock due to the seemingly unstoppable COVID-19 surge.








Sports
fbtw











 

SEA Games, Asiad in Eala’s sights




By Joaquin M. Henson |
January 11, 2022 - 12:00am 


Alex Eala is back at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy in Mallorca, Spain and getting ready for her first pro tournament of the year next week.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!



 





 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with