Rebuilding Petro Gazz taps Djanel Cheng, Sabete, Cruz
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 10, 2022 | 3:28pm





 
MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz reacquired setter Djanel Cheng, outside hitter Jonah Sabete and libero Cienne Cruz as part of its rebuilding process for the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference tentatively set next month in either Paco, Manila or Tagaytay.


“Returning Angels Alert! Reunited and ready to work it out for our #Refueled2022 team roster,” Petro Gazz announced on its Twitter account Monday.


Cheng and Sabete have returned to the Angels’ fold after a one-year stint with the Sta. Lucia Realtors, who disbanded a week ago, while Cruz, the league’s 2018 Open Conference Best Libero, took a yearlong break due to personal reasons.


And there are more expected to come in for Petro Gazz, which let go of Kath Arado, Ria Meneses, Ces Molina, Jerrili Malabanan, Alina Bicar, Mean Mendrez, Jessey de Leon, Ivy Perez and Rica Enclona.


The Angels are seeking to match, if not improve, on their third-place performance in last year’s edition staged in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.


 










 









